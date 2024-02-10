Magha Navratri, which is also known as Gupt Navratri, is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. It is a nine-day festival dedicated to the nine forms of Shakti or Durga Maa. The festival of Magha Navratri falls in the month of Magh during January or February. This year, Magha Gupta Navratri 2024 will start on February 10 with Ghatasthapana and culminate on Navami Day, which falls on February 18. In Magha Gupta Navratri, the word ‘Gupta’ means hidden or secret. Devotees observe fasts, engage in prayers, and perform various rituals to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of the Goddess, and elaborate ceremonies are conducted in temples and homes. In this article, take a look at the Magha Gupta Navratri 2024 full calendar, along with dates and a complete schedule. When Is Sharad Navratri in 2024 in India? Get Full Calendar With Puja Dates From Ghatasthapana to Vijayadashami – Know About the 9-Day Festival Dedicated to Maa Durga.

The dates of Magha Gupta Navratri vary each year based on the lunar calendar, and the festival is observed with enthusiasm and devotion by communities across India. The Magha Ghatasthapana will be done on Saturday, February 10. The Ghatasthapana Muhurat will be from 09:01 AM to 10:35 AM. The Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat is from 12:30 PM to 01:16 PM. Devotees should note that Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi. The Pratipada Tithi begins at 04:28 AM on February 10 and ends at 12:47 AM on February 11, 2024.

Magha Gupt Navratri 2024 Full Calendar:

Date Day Navratri Day 1 February 10 Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja Navratri Day 2 February 11 Brahmacharini Puja Navratri Day 3 February 12 Chandraghanta Puja Navratri Day 4 February 13 Kushmanda Puja Navratri Day 5 February 14 Skandamata Puja Navratri Day 6 February 15 Katyayani Puja Navratri Day 7 February 16 Kalaratri Puja Navratri Day 8 February 17 Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja Navratri Day 9 February 18 Siddhidatri Puja, Navratri Parana

The festival of Magha Gupta Navratri holds cultural and spiritual significance for the Hindus, signifying the victory of good over evil. Devotees believe that during these nine nights, the Goddess manifests herself in various forms to vanquish demons. Magh Navratri, which is less popular, is mainly observed in North Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2024 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).