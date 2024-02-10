Magha Navaratri 2024 will be celebrated from February 10 and go on till February 18. Also known as Magha Gupt Navratri, this is one of the 4 Navratri festivals that is celebrated every year. One of the most important observances during Magha Navaratri is the celebration of Basant Panchami, which falls on the fifth day. To celebrate Magha Navaratri 2024, people are sure to share Happy Magh Navratri wishes and messages, Gupta Navratri 2024 greetings, Magha Gupt Navaratri 2024 images and wallpapers, Happy Gupta Navratri WhatsApp stickers and Happy Magha Navratri 2024 Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Magha Gupt Navratri 2024 Start and End Dates: From Ghatasthapana to Navami; Check the Full Calendar of This Navratri Festival That Falls in February.

Navaratri is known as the 9-day festival that revolves around celebrating the nine different avatars of Goddess Durga or Shakti. There are four Navaratri that are celebrated throughout the year - each signifying the start of a new season. While the most important Navratri celebration is Sharad Navratri - marking the beginning of winter, Magha Navratri is celebrated in the Hindu month of Magha. Gupta Navratri is believed to help prepare for the spring season as Vasant Panchami is considered the first day to begin preparation for the spring season. Holi - the biggest spring festival for Hindus - is marked 40 days after Vasant Panchami. Shakambhari Navratri 2024 Date, Rituals & Significance: When Is Banada Ashtami? Everything You Need to Know about the celebration of Sustenance & Nourishment.

Magha Navaratri celebrations are not as grand and alluring as Sharad Navratri of Chaitra Navratri. However, during Magha Navratri, people often offer their prayers to Goddess Shakti and perform special Pujas and Aartis. Sharing Happy Magh Navratri wishes and messages, Gupta Navratri 2024 greetings, Magha Navaratri 2024 images and wallpapers, Happy Gupta Navratri WhatsApp stickers, and Happy Magha Navratri 2024 Facebook status pictures are also common practices during this time.

Magha Gupt Navratri 2024 Wishes in Hindi

Magha Gupt Navratri Hindi Wishes (File Image)

Magha Gupt Navratri 2024 Wishes in Hindi

Magha Gupt Navratri Hindi Wishes (File Image)

Magha Gupt Navratri 2024 Wishes in Hindi

Magha Gupt Navratri Hindi Wishes (File Image)

Magha Gupt Navratri 2024 Wishes in Hindi

Magha Gupt Navratri Hindi Wishes (File Image)

Magha Gupt Navratri 2024 Wishes in Hindi

Magha Gupt Navratri Hindi Wishes (File Image)

The celebration of Magha Navaratri is mainly observed in North Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Each day of Magha Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Shakti, and people often prepare special delicacies as offerings to the almighty. We hope that Gupta Navratri 2024 brings love and light to you and your family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2024 09:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).