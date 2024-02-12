Ganesh Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival that marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha. This day, also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi, and Varad Chaturthi, celebrates the birthday of Ganesha, the lord of wisdom. The popular festival is celebrated with great zeal and fanfare, particularly in Maharashtra and Goa. It falls during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi day (the fourth day of the bright fortnight or the waxing moon) in the month of Magha as per the Hindu calendar, which corresponds to January/February in the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, Ganesh Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 13. February 2024 Holidays Calendar: Get Full List of Major Festivals and Events in the Second Month of the Year.

The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat will begin at 11:44 AM and continue till 02:02 PM for 2 Hours 18 minutes. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 05:44 PM on February 12 and end at 02:41 PM on February 13, 2024. In this article, let’s know more about Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2024 Date, Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and celebrations related to the auspicious festival.

Ganesh Jayanti 2024 Date

Ganesh Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 13.

Ganesh Jayanti 2024 Shubh Muhurat

The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat will begin at 11:44 AM and continue till 02:02 PM for a duration of 2 Hours 18 minutes.

The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 05:44 PM on February 12 and end at 02:41 PM on February 13, 2024.

Ganesh Jayanti Puja Vidhi

On the day of Ganesh Jayanti, an image of Ganesha, in symbolic conical form, is made out of turmeric or sindoor powder and worshipped. The image is later immersed in water on the fourth day after the festival. A special preparation made of til (sesame seeds) is offered to Lord Ganesha and then distributed to the devotees as prasad. Devotees observe a fast on this day and worship the Lord of wisdom and good fortune. In addition to fasting on this day, before observing the puja rites for Ganesha, devotees take a bath with water mixed with til seeds after smearing a paste made out of til (sesame) on their bodies. The fast observed on this day is stated to bring good luck and prosperity to the devotees.

Ganesh Jayanti Celebrations

At Ganpatipule in Maharashtra, a beach temple houses a swayambhu (self-manifest) idol of Ganesha, which is much venerated and visited by thousands of devotees every year. The Ganesha deified in this temple is popularly known as the Paschim Dwardevta. On the day of Ganesh Jayanti, devotees flock to the Moreshwar temple in Morgaon, Pune in large numbers. The temple is the starting and ending point of a pilgrimage of eight revered Ganesha temples called Ashtavinayaka. Legend has it that Ganesha killed the demon Kamlasur at this place, riding a peacock and thus is known as Mayureshwar or Moreshwar (Lord of the peacock). Holidays Calendar 2024 India: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Diwali, Durga Puja, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Other Major Festivals & Events.

Devotees also visit another popular Ganesha temple on the Ashtavinayak circuit which is the Siddhivinayaka temple at Siddhatek, Ahmednagar district. Large crowds visit the temple on the occasion of Ganesh Jayanti. In most parts of India, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha is observed during Bhadrapada month and is known as Ganesha Chaturthi. Similar to Ganesha Chaturthi, Madhyahna Vyapini Purvaviddha Chaturthi is considered as Ganesha Jayanti. This festival of Ganesha is also called the Tilo Chauth or Sakat Chauth in Uttar Pradesh, where Ganesha is invoked on behalf of the son of a family.

