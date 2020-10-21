The festival of Durga Puja is here. It is time to rejoice in the festivity. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the celebration, the spirit of the festival is alive. Maha Panchami 2020 is on October 21, and the main festival of Durga Puja begins with the observation of Maha Sashti, from October 22. Being the most awaited festival of the year for Bengalis, Durga Puja is no less than a carnival. Because of the pandemic, people are urged to keep their celebration limited. In such a case, Maha Panchami 2020 greetings in Bengali can be useful to share with their family members and friends, who will not be together during the festival because of the pandemic. These Happy Durga Puja wishes are also perfect for Facebook and Instagram captions and SMS text template. In addition, we also bring you the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers to celebrate Maha Panchami and begin with the celebration of Durga Puja.

Just like every year, with the resounding echoes of the melodious “Bajlo Tomar Alor Benu,” Bengalis welcome the Goddess with their biggest smile. Durga Puja is more than a festival. The breathtaking pandals, beautiful idols of the Goddess and gorgeous decorations make it a grand event. Durga Puja 2020 will significantly be celebrated virtually, with pandals following social distancing measures to ensure the safety of the visitors. Families may not be together this year, but the warm wishes will always remain. Maha Panchami 2020 greetings in Bengali, wishes, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages and SMS, are perfect to start the celebration of Durga Puja 2020.

