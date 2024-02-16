Maha Shivaratri (also spelt Maha Shivratri or Mahashivratri) is one of the most popular Hindu festivals, which celebrates the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolising the union of consciousness and energy. Observed annually in reverence of Lord Shiva, the destroyer and transformer in the Hindu Trinity, devotees fast, meditate, and offer prayers, seeking his blessings for prosperity, inner peace, and spiritual growth. Maha Shivratri 2024 will be observed on Friday, March 8. It is believed that on this night, Shiva performs the divine dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. Temples across India are adorned with flowers and lights, and devotees chant hymns and mantras throughout the night, immersing themselves in devotion and seeking divine grace. As you observe Maha Shivratri 2024, we at LatestLY have curated a list of five foods that you can offer to Mahadev on this day.

1. Bael Patra (Bilva Patra, or Bel Patra): Believed to be sacred to Lord Shiva, offering bael leaves symbolises devotion and purity.

Bel Patra (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Milk: Lord Shiva is often depicted with a crescent moon on his forehead and a serpent around his neck, both associated with the milky white colour. Offering milk signifies purity and nourishment.

Representative Image (Photo Credit- PTI)

3. Honey: Honey is considered a symbol of sweetness and prosperity. Offering honey to Lord Shiva represents the sweetness of devotion and the abundance of blessings.

Honey (Photo Credits: Pexels)

4. Curd (Yogurt): Yogurt is associated with purity and auspiciousness. Offering curd to Lord Shiva symbolises the cooling aspect of his nature and devotion to a healthy life.

Curd (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Fruits: Various fruits such as bananas, coconut, and berries are commonly offered to Lord Shiva. Fruits symbolise the natural abundance of the earth and the offering of the fruits of one's labour to the divine. Holidays Calendar 2024 India: Know the Dates of Holi, Navratri, Diwali, Durga Puja, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Other Major Festivals and Events.

Fruits (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

These offerings are made with utmost devotion and reverence to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri. Wishing everyone a Happy Maha Shivaratri 2024!

