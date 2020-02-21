Maha Shivratri 2020 Quotes in Hindi: Sayings on Lord Shiv Shankar, WhatsApp Images, Messages And Greetings to Download And Share

Om Namah Shivay HD Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

There are very few festivals that hold immense significance for Shiv bhakts across the country. And one festival to top this list is Maha Shivratri. One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated through the night on the fourteenth of the dark half of the month of Phalguna. Maha Shivratri 2020 will be celebrated on February 21. On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva enjoy celebrating the day by sending Happy Maha Shivratri wishes, Lord Shiva Quotes, Shivratri 2020 messages, Maha Shivratri WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to their close ones.

Maha Shivratri is said to be a celebration of Lord Shiva’s consummation of marriage with Goddess Parvati. This is said to be an extremely pivotal day as Lord Shiva performs the dance of creation, preservation and destruction through the night, thereby, inspiring its name - Maha Shivratri (The Great Night of Lord Shiva). Maha Shivratri is a day dedicated to Lord Shiva and his devotees observe stringent fasts, perform night-long poojas and sing songs to appease Lord Shiva. Mahashivratri 2020 Date: Know Puja Vidhi, Maha Shivratri Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Legends Associated With the Festival of Lord Shiva.

Revisiting the teachings of Lord Shiva, sharing Lord Shiva quotes and spreading his enlightening knowledge around is an extremely important aspect of this celebration. And this is the reason that people share Happy Maha Shivratri wishes and messages, Shivratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Shiva quotes and teachings, Happy Shivratri Facebook Stickers and more with each other. LatestLY gets you a collection of Lord Shiva quotes in Hindi to share on the day. Maha Shivratri 2020: Lord Shiva Bhajans And Shiv Tandav Stotram to Listen to And Share on The Auspicious Festival of Shankar Bhagwan.

Quotes on Lord Shiva in Hindi

WhatsApp message reads: Mastak Sohe Chandrama, Ganga Jataa ke Beech,

Shraddha se Shivling ko, Nirmal Jal Mann se Seench!

Om Namah Shivay!

WhatsApp message reads: Shav Huun Main Bhi Shiv Bina, Shav Mein Shiv ka Vaas, Shiv Mere Aaraadhya Hai, Main Huun Shiv ka Daas!

Om Namah Shivay!

WhatsApp message reads: Na Poochho Mujhse Meri Pehchaan, Main to Bhasmadhaari Huun, Bhasm se Hota Jinka Shringaar, Main uss Bholenath ka Pujaari Huun! Maha Shivratri ki Shubhkaamnaaein!

WhatsApp message reads: Mahadev Tere Bagair Sab Vyarth Hai Mera,

Main Shabd Tera, Tu Arth Hai Mera!

Om Namah Shivay!

We hope that these Hindi quotes help you celebrate this Maha Shivratri to the fullest. This festival is celebrated by devotees across the world. However, Shiva temples have special celebrations and events organised for this day. From night-long aarti and pujas to opening the gates for devotees to present milk and other auspicious offerings to Lord Shiva’s idol, the Shiv Ling as well as Nandi, there are various initiatives that Shiva temples take. The 12 famous Jyotirlings across the country are also lined up with devotees to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva.