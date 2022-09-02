Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 begins on September 3, Saturday. It is a 16-day consecutive fast that starts on the Shukla Ashtami during the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. During the Mahalakshmi Vrat, devotees wake up at sunrise and observe an early bath. They worship all eight forms of Mahalakshmi and seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. People decorate their houses as they expect goddess Lakshmi to visit their house during these 16 days. As you observe Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022, we at LatestLY have curated beautiful Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 rangoli designs, Goddess Lakshmi images and easy rangoli patterns that you can try out to make the entrance of your house look more beautiful. Rangoli Designs for Gowri Ganesha Festival 2022: Easy and Colourful Rangoli Patterns for the Hindu Festival (Watch Videos).

Mahalakshmi Vrat Border Design Rangoli

Mahalakshmi Vrat starts on the Shukla Ashtami of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, which is also the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha. This day is also known as Radha Ashtami. Also, Jyeshta Devi Puja is observed on this day, which is performed for three consecutive days. You can try out these beautiful rangoli designs for Mahalakshmi Vrat Puja 2022.

Check Out 9 Border Rangoli Ideas Here!

Goddess Lakshmi Rangoli Images for Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Rangoli Designs (File Image)

Mahalakshmi Vrat is observed with full enthusiasm and excitement in northern regions of India like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. People worship all eight forms of goddess Lakshmi namely Adi Lakshmi, Dhana Lakshmi, Dhanya Lakshmi, Gaja Lakshmi, Santana Lakshmi, Dhairya Lakshmi and Vijaya Lakshmi. The devotees who fast during these 16 days seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi in their life. Here are easy and beautiful rangoli designs to help you decorate your house in a very unique way. Wishing everyone Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022!

