Maharashtra Day 2020 Date: History, Significance and State Formation Day Celebrations Associated With Maharashtra Diwas

Maharashtra Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

May 1 is a very significant day for all people staying in Maharashtra as it is marks Maharashtra Day. Also called as Maharashtra Din or Maharashtra Diwas, it commemorates the formation of the state in the year 1960. On May 1, 1960, it was divided from the Bombay State which consisted of different areas speaking languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi and Konkani. Maharashtra state was formed on the basis of Marathi speaking language and it achieved its statehood on this day in 1960. The day is marked with great enthusiasm and traditional celebrations in the state. Ahead of Maharashtra Day 2020, we tell you more about its history and significance. Gujarat Day 2020 History and Significance: Why Is May 1 Celebrated as Gujarat Formation Day? Here Is What You Need to Know.

History of Maharashtra Day

In 1956, the States Re-organisation Committee recommended the creation of linguistic states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka but recommended a bi-lingual state for Maharashtra-Gujarat, with Mumbai as its capital. So the earlier state of Bombay comprised of people speaking four different languages- Marathi, Gujarati, Konkani and Kutchi. During the 1950s a movement known as the Samyukta Maharashtra Andolan started demanding a separate Marathi-speaking state. At the same time, a Mahagujarat Movement asked for a formation of Gujarati-speaking people. The protests and clashes ended with the Bombay Reorganization Act in 1960, which saw an official division of the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat based on language.

Significance and Celebrations of Maharashtra Day

May 1 thus remains special as it establishes the identity of the state with its Marathi-speaking community. On this day, special parades are held which see traditional dance performances and folk lore. There is a big function held every year in the capital city of Mumbai, at the Shivaji Park in Dadar. The parade sees police forces, home guards, fire brigades in presence of the governor. Great achievements are awarded here.

This year, because of the Coronavirus lockdown, the celebrations will not take place. Just as Maharashtra celebrates its statehood, it is also the Gujarat Day, since both states were formed on the same day. May 1 is a public holiday as it also marks the celebration of Labour Day and the International Worker's Day.