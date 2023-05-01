Maharashtra Foundation Day 2023 will be celebrated on May 1. Also known as Maharashtra Din, Maharashtra Foundation Day is marked when the state of Maharashtra was formed. May 1, 2023, is the 63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day. There are various key events and functions that are held across the state to celebrate Maharashtra Day 2023. In addition to this, people also share Maharashtra Foundation Day 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Maharashtra Day 2023 greetings, Happy Maharashtra Foundation Day images and wallpapers, quotes and sayings for Maharashtra Foundation Day, Happy Maharashtra Day 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Maharashtra Din 2023 Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Every year, on Maharashtra Foundation Day, a grand parade is held at Shivaji Park, also attended by the Governor of the State. Maharashtra Day is a public holiday across the state, and the sale of liquor is also banned on this day. Maharashtra Foundation Day marks the day that the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed from the Bombay State, according to the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960, which was enacted on April 25 that year. This celebration is a reminder of the victory of the people of the state, who sought the formation of separate states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The celebration of Maharashtra Foundation Day is also focused on commemorating and highlighting all the achievements that the state of Maharashtra has in its history. Highlighting the contributions of the state towards India’s growth and development is also an important part of the celebration. As we prepare to celebrate Maharashtra Foundation Day 2023, here are some Maharashtra Foundation Day 2023 messages, Happy Maharashtra Day 2023 greetings, Happy Maharashtra Foundation Day images and wallpapers, Maharashtra Din banners, and Happy Maharashtra Din Facebook status that you can post online.

Maharashtra Din Images and HD Wallpapers

Maharashtra Din Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Maharashtra Din Images and HD Wallpapers

Maharashtra Din Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Maharashtra Din Images and HD Wallpapers

Maharashtra Din Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Maharashtra Din Images and HD Wallpapers

Maharashtra Din Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

Maharashtra Din Images and HD Wallpapers

Maharashtra Din Wishes in Marathi (File Image)

We hope that Maharashtra Day 2023 celebrations are as exciting and fun as you expect. Happy Maharashtra Foundation Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2023 06:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).