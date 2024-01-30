Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, fondly known as Mahatma Gandhi, was a towering figure in India's struggle for independence and an advocate for nonviolent civil disobedience. Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, a coastal town in present-day Gujarat, Gandhi's life journey was marked by simplicity, truth, and a deep commitment to justice. Mahatma Gandhi, with his profound wisdom and simplicity, bestowed India and the world with an array of amazing quotes and sayings that continue to resonate deeply. His words, rooted in the principles of truth, nonviolence, and compassion, have become guiding lights for generations. One of the enduring legacies of Mahatma Gandhi is the wealth of wisdom encapsulated in his quotes. His words continue to resonate globally, inspiring individuals and movements for peace and justice. Some of Mahatma Gandhi's most famous quotes include, "Be the change that you wish to see in the world", "An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind," and many more.

Growing up in a devout Hindu family, Gandhi's early years were modest. He studied law in London and later practised in South Africa, where he first experienced racial discrimination. The seeds of his philosophy of nonviolence were sown during his time in South Africa, as he began advocating for the rights of the Indian community against oppressive laws.

Mahatma Gandhi's impact on the Indian independence movement was profound. His commitment to nonviolence and his ability to mobilise the masses through peaceful protests made him a symbol of hope and resilience. Gandhi's principles of truth, nonviolence, and self-reliance continue to shape India's moral and ethical compass. His teachings are not limited to the political realm but extend to various aspects of life, including personal conduct, communal harmony, and social justice.

Mahatma Gandhi Quotes to Remember 'Bapu'

Mahatma Gandhi Quote (File Image)

Mahatma Gandhi Quotes to Remember 'Bapu'

Mahatma Gandhi Quote (File Image)

Mahatma Gandhi Quotes to Remember 'Bapu'

Mahatma Gandhi Quote (File Image)

Mahatma Gandhi Quotes to Remember 'Bapu'

Mahatma Gandhi Quote (File Image)

Mahatma Gandhi Quotes to Remember 'Bapu'

Mahatma Gandhi Quote (File Image)

Mahatma Gandhi Quotes to Remember 'Bapu'

Mahatma Gandhi Quote (File Image)

These quotes not only played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence but also served as a source of inspiration for individuals globally, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries. Mahatma Gandhi's legacy lives on through the enduring impact of his words, which remain a beacon of wisdom, encouraging people to strive for a better, more just, and harmonious world.

These quotes encapsulate Gandhi's philosophy of personal responsibility, compassion, and the power of peaceful resistance. They remain timeless, offering guidance not only to those seeking social and political change but to anyone striving for a more meaningful and harmonious life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2024 06:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).