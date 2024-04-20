Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, or Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahavir Swami Jayanti, is one of the most significant religious festivals for Jains worldwide. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism, who is believed to have been born in 599 BCE. Mahavir Jayanti typically falls in late March or early April, depending on the lunar calendar, and is celebrated with great fervour and devotion by Jains across the globe. Mahavir Jayanti Images & Mahavir Janma Kalyanak: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings and Quotes for Family.

Mahavir Jayanti 2024 Date & Significance

In 2024, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak will be celebrated on Sunday, April 21. The festival holds immense importance in Jainism as it marks the birth of Lord Mahavir, who is revered for his teachings of non-violence (ahimsa), truthfulness (satya), non-stealing (asteya), celibacy (brahmacharya), and non-possession (aparigraha). These principles, collectively known as the five vows (Mahavratas), form the foundation of Jain ethics and guide the conduct of Jain followers.

On Mahavir Jayanti, Jains visit temples and offer prayers to Lord Mahavir. Special processions, known as Rath Yatras, are organised in some places, where idols of Lord Mahavir are taken out in a chariot, and devotees sing hymns and perform religious rituals. Many Jains also engage in charitable activities and distribute food and clothing to the needy as a way of expressing compassion and generosity, virtues emphasised in Jainism.

One of the highlights of Mahavir Jayanti is the practice of Ahimsa Satyagraha, a vow of non-violence and truthfulness that Jains undertake for the day. This includes fasting, meditation, and introspection to purify the mind and body. Some Jains also engage in devotional readings and discussions about the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir.

In addition to its religious significance, Mahavir Jayanti serves as a reminder of the timeless teachings of Lord Mahavir, which are as relevant today as they were centuries ago. The festival promotes the values of peace, harmony, and non-violence, inspiring people of all faiths to live a life of compassion and righteousness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2024 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).