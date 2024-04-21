Mahavir Jayanti is an auspicious religious festival celebrated by Jains around the world. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism. According to the Gregorian calendar, Mahavir Jayanti typically falls in March or April and usually coincides with the Hindu festival of Hanuman Jayanti. Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana, established the core tenets of Jainism. Mahavir was born on the thirteenth day of the rising moon of Chaitra month, which was Trayodashi Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Mahavir Jayanti Images & Mahavir Janma Kalyanak HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings & Quotes for Family.

Mahavir Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 21, 2024. This year, it will be Mahavir Swami's 2622nd Birth Anniversary.

What is the Date of Mahavir Jayanti 2024?

Mahavir Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on April 21, i.e., Sunday.

What are the Timings of Mahavir Jayanti 2024?

The Trayodashi Tithi Begins at 10.41 pm on April 20 and ends at 01.11 am on April 22.

What is the Significance of Mahavir Jayanti?

Mahavira was named 'Vardhaman', meaning "One who grows," because of the increased prosperity in the kingdom at the time of his birth. Mahavira was born into the Ikshvaku dynasty as the son of King Siddhartha of Kundagrama and Queen Trishala. According to historical records, Mahavir was born in 599 BC and disappeared in 527 BC at the age of 72. He was born in Kundalagra, which is situated in the Vaishali district of Bihar. Mahavir Jayanti Wishes & Quotes by Lord Mahavira: WhatsApp Messages, Images, and SMS To Celebrate Mahavir Janma Kalyanak.

How is Mahavir Jayanti Celebrated?

On the day of Mahavir Jayanti, the idol of Mahavira is taken out for procession on a chariot called the Rath Yatra. On the way, bhajans are recited, and statues of Mahavira are given a ceremonial anointment known as the Abhisheka. During the day, members of the Jain community engage in charitable acts, prayers, pujas, and vrat.

Many devotees visit temples dedicated to Mahavira to meditate and offer prayers. The Jain temples across India see practitioners who come to pay their respects and join in the celebrations.

