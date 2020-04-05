Mahavir Jayanti Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Mahavir Janma Kalyanak 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings on Jain Festival

Happy Mahavir Jayanti (File Image)

One of the most prominent Jain festivals is Mahavir Jayanti or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. The festival commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, also known as Vardhamana. He is often considered the founder of Jainism and the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara of present Avasarpiṇī. Mahavir Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on April 6 (Monday). While devotees will not indulge in grand festivities due to coronavirus lockdown, they will look forward to wishing their near and dears ones online. Devotees will also try and learn of Lord Mahavira's teachings via his golden words and quotes. For Mahavir Janma Kalyanak 2020, here's a collection of Mahavir Jayanti 2020 images, HD wallpapers, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak status, Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti Images, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak images, Mahaveer Jayanti Wishes Images, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak greetings in Hindi, Mahavir Jayanti 2020 HD images and more for free download. Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, SMS, Facebook Greetings and Quotes to Celebrate Lord Mahavira’s Birth Anniversary.

According to Jain texts, Mahavir was born on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Chaitra in the year 599 BCE (Chaitra Sud 13). Mahavir was named 'Vardhamana', meaning "One who grows", because of the increased prosperity in the kingdom at the time of his birth. As Lord Mahavira was a great advocate of Ahiṃsā (non-violence), his birth anniversary celebrations would include Ahinsa runs and rallies preaching his message on the day. There are several temples dedicated to Lord Mahavira like Dilwara Temple in Rajasthan, Gommateshwar Temple in Karnataka that one must visit once in a lifetime.

Coming back to Mahavir Jayanti greetings and images, search for them is skyrocketing. Some of the keywords are - Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti Images, Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Date, Mahavir Jayanti Images, Mahavir Jayanti Wishes, Mahavir Jayanti Quotes, Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Date and Day, Mahaveer Jayanti Wishes Images, Mahavir Jayanti Images Download, Mahavir Jayanti Images in Hindi, Mahavir Jayanti Images With Quotes, Mahavir Jayanti Images HD, Mahavir Jayanti Images in Marathi, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak images, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak status, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak 2020, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak in Hindi, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak quotes, and more. Well, we have tried to bring all to you.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Live and Let Live, Wishing You and Your Family A Very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Holy Words Show You The Path to Never Ending Happiness. Sending You Warm Wishes. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Holy Occasion, I Wish That You Always Walk on the Path of Truth and Peace. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Mahavir Fulfil All Your Desires and Fill Your Life With Beautiful Moments… Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Way to Observe Such Auspicious Occasion Is To Strive for Peace and Strengthening The Bonds of Brotherhood! Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Adopt the Path of Truth, Knowledge and Non-Violence. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

How to Download Mahavir Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Apart from the wishes mentioned above, you can always download WhatsApp Stickers and use it to wish your family and friends. WhatsApp Stickers are not only easy to download but also pretty attractive to convey the message. HERE is the link to download Mahavir Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store app. On that note, we wish everyone a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020.