Mahesh Navami is an auspicious festival of the Hindu community in India and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. It is the biggest festival of the Maheshwari community. According to the Hindu calendar, every year, the Navami of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Jyeshtha is celebrated as ‘Mahesh Navami’. This festival is mainly dedicated to the worship of Lord Mahesha (Lord Shiva or Mahadev) and the Goddess Parvati. This year, Mahesh Navami 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, May 29, 2023. According to drikpanchang, the Navami Tithi begins at 09:56 AM on May 28, 2023, and will end at 11:49 AM on May 29, 2023. The main motto of the day is to spread a message of service, sacrifice, and righteousness. Scroll down to know more about Mahesh Navami 2023 Date, Mahesh Navami tithi and timings, Puja Vidhi and more. Sital Sasthi 2023 Date in Odisha: Everything To Know About the Hindu Festival Celebrating Lord Shiva and Parvati's Marriage.

Mahesh Navami 2023 Date

Mahesh Navami 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Mahesh Navami 2023 Tithi Timings

The Navami Tithi begins at 09:56 AM on May 28, 2023, and will end at 11:49 AM on May 29, 2023.

Mahesh Navami Puja Vidhi

Mahesh Navami is observed annually on Shukla Paksha Navami in Jyeshtha month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. 'Gayatri Jayanti Kab Hai,' Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi of the Auspicious Day.

On the day of Mahesh Navami, devotees should wake up early in the morning and take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Devotees should light a lamp in the temple of the house and perform the Abhishek of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati with Gangajal.

Now, worship Lord Ganesha by offering flowers and doing aarti, as he is worshipped before starting any auspicious work.

Devotees should then offer flowers to Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati and offer bhog to them. After this, they should perform aarti.

The day of Mahesh Navami features several religious and cultural activities. This festival demonstrates absolute devotion and faith in Lord Mahesh and goddess Parvati and is the most significant day for the Maheshwari community.

