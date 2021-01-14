Makar Sankranti is celebrated in the lunar month of Magha according to the Hindi calendar and marks the end of the winter solstice. Makar Sankranti 2021 will be celebrated on January 14. Makar Sankranti date more or less remains the same every year, and it marks the beginning of longer days as the sun transits into Makara Rashi (Capricorn). There are various traditions and customs revolving around Makar Sankranti celebrations every year. One particular popular practice is sharing Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 wishes and messages, Makar Sankranti WhatsApp Stickers and Sankranti 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. You will find a collection of Makar Sankranti wishes in Telugu, Sankranthi Subhakankshalu images, Happy Sankranti images in Telugu, Sankranthi Subhakankshalu wishes, Happy Makar Sankranti 2020 greetings in Telugu, wallpapers in HD and more, all available for free download online.

Makar Sankranti is widely celebrated in Maharashtra. But the essence of this festival is observed in various parts across the country. Whether Magh Bihu in Assam, Maghi (preceded by Lohri) in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh or Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, these celebrations all signify the end of the winter solstice. Makar Sankranti is also celebrated in Nepal as Magha Sankranti.

The celebration of Makar Sankranti is an eye-pleasing colour-filled affair. Kids in smaller villages enjoy singing and dancing and putting together a fun show. Flying kites, lighting bonfires to cherish the last few days of winter and of course relishing on the delicious Makar Sankranti special sweets like tilgul are all part of the Makar Sankranti celebration. As we prepare to celebrate Makar Sankranti 2021, here are Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 wishes and messages, Makar Sankranti WhatsApp Stickers and Sankranti 2021 Facebook Status Pictures you can share with your family and friends.

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Palaloni Telladanam, Cherukuloni Tiyyadanam. Mungiṭlo Mugguloni Rangula Andam. Anniṇṭi Kalayikato Paṇḍaga naaḍu Mee Iṇṭlo Velliviriyāli Aanandam. Meeku Mariyu Mee Kuṭumba Sabhyulaku Sankranti Subhakaankshalu.

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tarigiponi Dhanyarasulatho. Taralivacche Sirisampadalato. Tiruguleni Anubandhala Allikalato. Mee Jeevitham Dinadinam Vrudhi Chendalani, Mee Illu Kalakalam Pacchadanamtho Kaḷakaḷalaḍalani Korukuṇṭu. Sankranti Subhakaankshalu.

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Telugu dananiki Niluvettu Prateeka. Aa Galipaṭam la Unnatanga Egire Mana Ghanata. Jeevitanni Rangulamayam Chese Acchamaina Veḍuka Mana Sankranti Paṇḍuga. Meeku Mariyu Mee Kuṭumba Sabhyulaku Sankranti Subhakaankshalu.

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ningi Nunchi Nelaku Digivacche Harivillulu, Mana Mungiṭlo Merise Rangavallulu. Pachekaṭṭulu, Pandemkollu, Haridasulu, Dudu Basavannalu. Teluginti Sanskr̥ti Sampradayalanu Gurtu Chestu. Meeku Mariyu Mee Kuṭumba Sabhyulaku Sankranti Subhakaankshalu.

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aakupacchani Mamiḍi Toraṇaalu. Pasupu Pacchani Melimi Singaramatho Merise Gaḍapalu. Mungiṭlo Muggulu, Andamaina Gobbemmalu. Iṇṭiki Taralivacche Dhanyarasulu. Ide kada Mana Telugiṇṭi Sanskr̥ti, Ide kada Mana Telugiṇṭi Paṇḍaga. Sankranti Subhakaankshalu.

The Sankranti festival is often spread across four days in various parts of the country. The first day of celebration is known as Bhogi or Lohri in Punjab, while the second day is the most important festival known as Makar Sankranti. Some parts of the country also organise special fairs called Magha Mela which provides families with an opportunity to enjoy some fun and festive time with their family. We hope that this Makar Sankranti fills your life with all the hope and happiness.

