Makar Sankranti 2021 Video Songs: The festivities of Makar Sankranti 2021 are upon us, and people are readying their partying and kite-flying plans already. This year, the festival of Makar Sankranti will be more memorable, as people would be celebrating the first major festival after leaving a disastrous Covid-19 year behind. Bollywood songs have always been a huge part of Indian festivals. And with Makar Sankranti 2021 around the corner, how we can miss hearing these famous Uttarayan songs this year. At LatestLY, we bring you a list of 5 most popular Bollywood Makar Sankranti songs 2021, which you should not skip from your playlist this year. Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes & Uttarayan HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages & SMS To Celebrate Festival Dedicated to Sun God.

Makar Sankranti 2021 Songs #1: Udi Udi Jaye Film – Raees

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gE3XkDXpB74

How can a song filmed on Shah Rukh Khan be missed from any festive playlist? The song 'Udi Udi Jaye', from the film 'Raees', is a peppy number sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi, and Karsan Sagathia.

Makar Sankranti 2021 Songs #2: Ruth Aa Gayee Rey Film – 1947: Earth

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7xezSp-fy4

Do tune into this another song sung by Sukhwinder Singh which features in our list. Filmed on Aamir Khan and Nandita Das, the song 'Ruth Aa Gayee Rey', from the film ‘1947: Earth', perfectly encapsulates the festive spirits of Makar Sankranti. Bonus: The music in this upbeat song is by AR Rahman.

Makar Sankranti 2021 Songs #3: Ambarsariya Film – Fukrey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9UDkYz64ehA

Hello, young lovers! This song is especially for you. The song 'Ambarsariya', from the film 'Fukrey', is picturised in such an appealing manner, that its lyrics and cinematography will leave a lasting impact. You would be hymning this song, sung beautifully by Sona Mohapatra, the entire day, without realising!

Makar Sankranti 2021 Songs #4: Manja Film – Kai Po Che

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKcmMmJlKNk

This song will not only bring the ever-refreshing memories of Sushant Singh Rajput back, but will also leave you in awe, seeing its motivating cinematography. The song 'Manja', from the film 'Kai Po Che', features Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh.

Makar Sankranti 2021 Songs #5: Dheel De De Re Bhaiya Film – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrqhJQV27RU

We have saved the best for the last! Well, the ever-romantic (on-screen) chemistry of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in this song is what will mesmerise you. Not to discount the superb lyrics by Mehboob, and voices of Shankar Mahadevan, Damyanti Bardai, KK, Jyotsna, this song from the film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' should surely be on the top of your playlist.

Makar Sankranti is one of the most favourite festivals for the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Popularly known as Maghi, and Sankranthi, the festive occasion marks the end of the winter solstice. As you gear up for Makar Sankranti's festivities, make sure you tune into these popular Bollywood Makar Sankranti songs this year.

