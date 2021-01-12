The festival of Makar Sankranti 2021 will be celebrated on January 14 this year. This is the harvest festival which is marked in different ways in different states of the country. Makar Sankranti is dedicated to the Sun God Surya. There are varying ways of celebration and one of them sees women gathering and inviting each other for a Haldi Kumkum ceremony. The small festive get-together is marked with more enthusiasm in Maharashtra and one of the fun aspects of it is called Ukhane. These are quotes recited in a poetic form but have to include the name of one's partner in them. Usually newly-wed brides have to follow this tradition and if you are looking for special Makar Sankranti ukhane you have come to the right place. LatestLY gives you a collection of new Marathi ukhane for Makar Sankranti 2021.

Haldi Kumkum, also called as Haldi Kunku in Maharashtra is symbolic of women's social gathering after marriage. Friends, close family relatives and neighbours are called home. After the traditional haldi-kunku applying, exchanging of flowers and small gifts, there are some little fun games also played at times. There is a customary exchange of Tilgul or special recipes made for this festival. One of the activities is "Ukhane Ghene or Naav Ghene" which means to take the husband's name. So women say poetic 2-line quotes in a manner that their husband's name is also taken in those lines. If you are looking for some easy and simple Marathi ukhane, we have made a list of few ones here. Happy Uttarayan 2021 Photos & Makar Sankranti Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, HD Images, GIF Greetings, Quotes, Status, SMS and Pictures to Family & Friends.

Ukhane Reads: Veleche Kaalchakra Firte Ratrandivas Kadhi Punav Kadhi Avas, _____ Ravanche Naav Ghete Aaj Haldi Kunkuvacha Divas

Ukhane Reads: गोकुळा सारखं सासर, सारे कसे हौशी

.. रावांचे नांव घेते, मकर संक्रांती च्या दिवशी

Ukhane Reads: कपाळाचं कुंकु, जसा चांदण्यांचा ठसा,

… रावांचे नांव घेते, सारे जण बसा.

Ukhane Reads: Himalaya Parvatavar Barfashya Rashi, ______ Ravanche Naav Ghete Makar Sankrantichya Divshi

You just have to add your partner's name in the blanks and recite it. Some women creatively make up their own Ukhana and add to the fun of these celebrations. You can take an idea from these quotes and make your own ones too. Wishing you all Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

