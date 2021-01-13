Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14, 2021, this year. This festival is observed every year in the lunar month of Magha which corresponds with the month of January as per the Gregorian calendar. It marks the first day of of the sun's transit into Makara Rashi which also signals the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Makar Sankranti 2021 wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, GIF greetings, Facebook messages and SMS to dedicate deity Surya. Makar Sankranti 2021 Recipes: Tilgul, Bhogi Sabji to Khichdi, Authentic Dishes to Make on This Harvest Festival.

This festival mostly occurs on the date of January 14 and 15 every year. Makar Sankranti is a perfect example of unity in diversity. Every state in India has different ways of celebrating Makar Sankranti but the reason is common that is to celebrate the harvesting season. Various activities like kite flying, bonfire, feast and dances are organised on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Makar Sankranti is also known as Uttarayan, the beginning of an auspicious period. According to Mahabharata, Bheeshma Pitamaha chose the day of Uttarayan to die. Makar Sankranti 2021 Dos and Don'ts: From Performing Kala Til Daan to Preparing Khichdi, Rituals That Brings in Good Luck & Prosperity on This Auspicious Day.

The world is still facing the wrath of coronavirus pandemic, therefore visiting distant places and getting into gatherings is yet not advisable. However, you can get connected with your friends and relatives by doing free download of Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 WhatsApp stickers, greetings, GIFs, HD images and wishes from below, which you can send through social media platforms.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May There Be Happiness and Merriment, May There Be Success and Fulfillment, All This I Wish for You, on This Makar Sankranti! Happy Makar Sankranti 2021.

Makar Sankranti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Basmati Chawal Ho Aur Urad Ki Dal, Ghee Ki Mahakti Khushbu Ho Aur Aam Ka Achar Saath Ho Apno Ka Pyar, Mubarak Ho Aap Sabhi Ko Khichdi Ka Yeh Bheena Tyohar!

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Happiness, Warmth, and Moments You Cherish Today and Forever. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Soar High Just Like the Kites on Makar Sankranti. Happy Makar Sankranti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Til Gul Ghya God God Bola, Makar Sankranti Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 GIF

WhatsApp Message Reads: May There Be Happiness and Merriment, May There Be Success and Fulfillment, All This I Wish for You, on This Makar Sankranti! Happy Makar Sankranti 2021.

Makar Sankranti 2021: WhatsApp Messages, Photos, Greetings And Wallpapers on Kite Flying Festival

Makar Sankranti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

Get creative and innovative this Makar Sankranti 2021 by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers from here. We wish you all a very Happy Makar Sankranti, stay safe and enjoy this lovely festival with your family.

