Makar Sankranti, also referred to as Uttarayana, Maghi, or Sankranti, is an important Hindu festival celebrated annually in January. In 2023, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious festival will begin on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 08:57 pm. The festival marks the transition of the Sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius (Dhanu) to Capricorn (Makara). The festival is dedicated to Sun God, Surya, as the Sun is regarded to have moved from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere on this day in the Hindu calendar. Sankranti day marks a new beginning and is celebrated with great fanfare across the country. Makar Sankranti 2023 Date & Recipes: From Puran Poli to Nolen Gurer Payesh; 5 Dishes To Celebrate Kite Flying Festival (Watch Videos).

In India, the festivities associated with Makar Sankranti are known by various names like Magh Bihu in Assam, Maghi in Punjab and Haryana, Maghi Saaji in Himachal Pradesh, Maghi Sangrand or Uttarain (Uttarayana) in Jammu, Sakrat in Haryana, Sakraat in Rajasthan, Sukarat in central India, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Uttarayana in Gujarat, Dahi Chura in Bihar, Makar Sankranti in Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and West Bengal. On Makar Sankranti, the Sun god is worshipped along with Vishnu and the goddess Lakshmi throughout India.

Makar Sankranti 2023 Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

Makara Sankranti Date in 2023 is January 15, 2023

Makara Sankranti Punya Kala Mahurat will begin at 06:48 am and end at 06:22 pm on January 15

Duration - 11 Hours 34 Mins

Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 06:48 am to 08:44 am on January 15

Duration - 01 Hour 56 Mins

Makara Sankranti Moment - 08:57 PM, January 14

Significance of Makar Sankranti

Sankranti day is dedicated to Lord Sun. On the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, the sun enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar), which marks the end of the winter months and the start of longer days. Sankranti signifies the beginning of the month of Magh. According to history, from the day of Makar Sankranti, the sun begins its northward or Uttarayan journey. Therefore, this festival is also known as Uttarayan in some states. On this day, farmers across the country wish for a good harvest. Before Makar Sankranti, the sun was in the Southern Hemisphere, due to which the nights during winter are more extended and days are smaller. January 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Indian Festivals & Events: Check List of Important Dates During the First Month of the Year.

Sankranti activities, like taking a bath, offering Naivedhya (food offered to deity) to Lord Surya, offering charity or Dakshina, performing Shraddha rituals, and breaking fast or Parana, should be done during Punya Kaal. Makar Sankranti is observed with social festivities around India. There are colourful decorations, kids visiting houses in rural areas, melas in villages, dances, kite flying, bonfires, and feasts.

