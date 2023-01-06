Happy Makar Sankranti! As we just finished celebrating the new year as per the Gregorian calendar, we now can't wait for Makar Sankranti, one of the most well-liked Hindu holidays that is observed all over India. When the Sun enters the Capricorn zodiac in the month of Mrigashirsha, the festival is observed. The holiday will be celebrated on January 14 this year. For those who don't know, Lord Surya is honoured during the festival. The purpose of this celebration is to honour the harvest season and to thank Lord Surya for making their farms productive. Makar Sankranti 2023 Dos For Good Luck: From Sesame Seeds to Khichdi; List of Things You Can Donate on This Auspicious Day for Good Karma.

Makar Sankranti 2023 Dos:

To worship Lord Surya, one must take a bath in the Ganga river and offer Arghya.

One should seek blessings from Lord Surya and Goddess Ganga on this special day.

If you are taking a dip in any other river apart from river Ganga, ask for its blessings. This is done to express gratitude towards natural elements like rivers, water sources, and the sun for helping to keep the farmlands productive.

One should also worship Lord Shiva, Vishnu, and Goddess Lakshmi on this day.

Ask the gods for their blessings by presenting them with til (sesame seeds), jaggery, curd, rice made from fresh paddy harvest, chiwda, and puffed rice.

Purchase a new broom for your home if at all possible.

Making and giving out sesame and jaggery laddoos is one of the festival's most significant customs.

Seek blessings from elders and forefathers.

While basking in the sun, people should eat khichdi, a dish comprising of fresh rice, moong dal, and til.

Help those who genuinely need it.

Makar Sankranti 2023 Don'ts:

Never eat or drink on Makar Sankranti if you haven't taken a bath first.

Cutting trees and plants should be avoided because the celebration is all about praising and honouring nature.

Non-vegetarian food, alcohol, tobacco, gutka, and other intoxicants should all be avoided.

Garlic, onions, and any other unlucky foods must never be consumed.

On this day, you should refrain from mistreating people or acting inappropriately around others.

You shouldn't turn away beggars, Brahmins, or those in need or poor.

Taking a holy bath in the bodies of water, offerings to Lord Surya and Lord Shani, and flying kites are typical ways the event is celebrated. While celebrating this occasion, there are numerous considerations that you must make. Simply said, don't do things that will hurt others and disrespect nature.

