Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival dedicated to the solar deity. It is usually observed on January 14 every year. It marks the transition of the Sun from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere. Makar Sankranti is also known as Uttarayana, Magha or simply Sankrant. The festival is observed with social festivities such as colourful decorations, rural children going house to house, singing and asking for treats in some areas. The festivities associated with Makar Sankranti are known by various names like Maghi in Punjab, Maghi Saaji in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarayana in Jammu, Sakrat in Haryana, and Dahi Chura in Bihar. As you celebrate Makar Sankranti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of wishes and greetings you can download and send to your loved ones on this auspicious day via WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Makar Sankranti 2023 Date & Recipes: From Puran Poli to Nolen Gurer Payesh; 5 Dishes To Celebrate Kite Flying Festival (Watch Videos).

Every 12 years, Hindus observe Makar Sankranti with the Kumbh mela, which is one of the world's largest pilgrimages, with approximately 60 to 100 million people attending the event. During the event, the devotees say a prayer to the sun and bathe at the Prayagraj confluence of river Ganga and Yamuna, a tradition attributed to Adi Shankaracharya. Here are wishes and greetings that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Makar Sankranti 2023 with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Makar Sankranti 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Puja Vidhi, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Harvest Festival Dedicated to the Sun God.

Makar Sankranti 2023 Wishes and Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Makar Sankranti to Everyone. May You Enjoy This Auspicious Day With Your Family and Friends As You Thank the Sun God for His Love and Blessings.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Wishes on the Occasion of Makar Sankranti to All. May the Bright Colours of Kites Paint This Day With Smiles and Joy for You and Your Loved Ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Warmth of Sunshine and the Cool Breeze of Winter Make the Occasion of Makar Sankranti Memorable and Cheerful for You. Happy Makar Sankranti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Makar Sankranti! There Is Nothing As Beautiful as the Skies of Makar Sankranti as They Are So Full of Colours and Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Our Kites Soar High Up in the Skies and Fill Our Hearts With Happiness. Wishing You a Blessed and Cheerful Makar Sankranti With Your Loved Ones.

Makar Sankranti is considered auspicious for spiritual practices and new beginnings. Therefore, many people observe the day by taking a dip in holy rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Kaveri and Krishna. The bathing is believed to result in the merit or absolution of past sins. Devotees pray to the Sun god and thank him for success and prosperity. Wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti 2023!

