Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayan, is a Hindu festival celebrated across India to mark the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn). The festival usually falls on January 14th or 15th and is observed with great enthusiasm, especially in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and parts of North India. As you celebrate Makar Sankranti 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of mehndi designs that you can try for this auspicious day. From Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani & Sun Design to Vine Work, Bracelet-Style & Punjabi Mehendi Patterns, Celebrate Lohri & Uttarayan in Style.

Makar Sankranti holds cultural and spiritual significance, signifying the end of the winter solstice and the arrival of longer days. People celebrate the festival by flying kites, taking holy dips in rivers, and indulging in traditional sweets made from sesame seeds and jaggery. Mehndi, also known as henna, plays a significant role in the celebrations of Makar Sankranti, particularly among women. Applying mehndi is considered auspicious and is a popular tradition during various festivals in India. Makar Sankranti 2024 Dos & Don'ts: Ways To Bring In Good Luck and Prosperity on Uttarayan.

On Makar Sankranti, women often gather to adorn their hands and feet with intricate mehndi designs. The patterns may include traditional motifs like sun, flowers, birds, and geometric shapes, reflecting the festive spirit and the arrival of spring. Mehndi application is not only a form of artistic expression but also symbolizes blessings, good luck, and the joy associated with the changing seasons. Here is a collection of mehndi designs that you can try and beautify your hands for Makar Sankranti 2024.

Makar Sankranti Special Mehndi Designs

Kite Mehndi Design for Makar Sankranti

Sankranti Special Mehndi Design

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the application of Mehndi on Makar Sankranti holds social and cultural importance. It serves as a bonding activity for women who gather to share in the joy of the festival, applying mehndi on each other's hands. The intricate process of creating mehndi designs fosters a sense of community and camaraderie. The vibrant and fragrant mehndi is not just a temporary adornment but a symbol of the beauty and traditions associated with Makar Sankranti, creating lasting memories for those who participate in this cherished festive practice.

Wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti 2024!

