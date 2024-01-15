Makaravilakku is believed to be one of the most important Hindu festivals that is celebrated at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Commemorated on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Makaravilakku is the festival where the auspicious lamp is lit at the Ponnamabelendu forest and the light reflects like a twinkling star from the Sabarimala temple. Makaravilakku 2024 will be marked on January 15. While millions of devotees set on their journey to witness the ​​Makaravilakku live at Sabarimala Temple, those who cannot make this journey often witness this auspicious event online. As we prepare to celebrate Makaravilakku 2024, here is everything you need to know about this festival, how to watch Makaravilakku 2024 live online, Makaravilakku 2024 Live Stream time and more.

Makaravilakku is the annual festival where the people of Ponnambalamedu light the auspicious lamp three times on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. This lighting of the Makaravilakku takes place around sunset and appears like a twinkling star from the foot of the Sabarimala temple. This occasion can be caught on live telecast across several channels. You can also witness the live stream of Makaravilakku online.

Makaravilakku 2024 Live Stream

Makar Sankranti is the festival where the sun enters Capricorn. This festival is believed to be extremely auspicious. The occurrence of Makravilakku on this day is believed to add to the festivities. Devotees believe that witnessing the Makara Jyothi live can help end their pain and sufferings and bring love, light and prosperity to one and all. Many devotees also set on a stringent 40-day fast leading up to the celebration of Makravilakku. They enter the journey to the Sabrimala Temple on foot and seek the blessings of Lord Ayappa for the betterment of their families. We hope that Makaravilakku 2024 brings with it all the love, light and happiness to you and your family.

