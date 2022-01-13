Makaravilakku is considered to be an extremely important annual celebration conducted at the holy Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. This festival takes place on the day of Makar Sankranti and is said to be one of the most important observances for followers of Lord Aiyappa. Makaravilakku, as the name suggests, revolves around the lighting of lamps in the month of Makar. Makaravilakku 2022 will be celebrated on January 14. As we prepare to celebrate Makaravilakku 2022, here is everything you need to know about the observance, how to watch Makaravilakku 2022, Significance of Makaravilakku and more. Makar Sankranti 2022: Date, Auspicious Time for Good Luck, Significance and Celebrations Related to Harvest Festival in India.

When is Makaravilakku 2022?

Makaravilakku will be observed on January 14, 2022, on the day of Makar Sankranti. On this day, in the evening time, people gather together at the Sabrimala Temple to observe a light or lamp to flicker three times from the nearby hills. This ritual is known as Makaravilakku.

Watch Makaravilakku 2022 Live

On this day, devotees gather at the Sabarimala to watch the light or flame which appears thrice on the Ponnambalamedu hill, 4km away from the Sabarimala temple. This light is known as Makaravilakku. Many people across the world strive to witness Makaravilakku live, as it is considered to be extremely auspicious. The site of Makaravilakku is often broadcast Live on various news channels. Several Malayalam channels also capture this auspicious event. In case you miss the Live coverage of Makaravilakku, you can always rely on Makaravilakku 2022 Youtube Videos to seek blessings.

How is Makaravilakku Celebrated?

Makaravilakku celebrations include taking a grand procession where Lord Ayappa is decorated with sacred ornaments. As many as three lakh devotees traditionally gather at the Sabarimala temple. In addition to this, various smaller Ayappa temples also have their own version of this celebration where young kids join together to carry diyas, dressed in colourful clothes, and pray to Lord Ayappa. This procession is taken around the temple, and people often pray to Lord Ayappa for peace and happiness.

The celebration of Makaravilakku 2022 is sure to be much more sombre as we continue to battle the third wave. However, people are sure to witness this observance on their televisions and offer their prayers to Lord Ayappa virtually. We hope that this Makaravilakku brings with it an end to all the sufferings and darkness in the world.

