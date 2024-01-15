Makaravilakku is the annual Hindu festival that is celebrated at the Sabarimala Temple on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Makaravilakku 2024 will be commemorated on January 15. On this day, thousands of devotees from across the country visit the Sabarimala Temple to witness the lighting of the flame at Ponnambalamedu Hill. This event is known as Makalavilakku and is believed to be extremely auspicious. As we prepare to witness Makaravilakku 2024, here is everything you need to know about this festival, how to celebrate Makaravilakku, the significance of Makaravilakku 2024 and more.

When is Makaravilakku 2024?

Makaravilakku falls on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Therefore, Makaravilakku 2024 will be celebrated on January 15. The MakaraVilakku Sankranti Moment - 02:54 on January 15, and the lamp will be lit towards sunset on this day.

Significance of Makaravilakku

Makaravilakku is one of the most important festivals at Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. Thousands of devotees of Lord Ayyappa gather at the temple to see Makaravilakku (light or flame), which appears thrice on the Ponnambalamedu hill, 4 km away from the temple. The light is believed to be an auspicious blessing that is given by Lord Ayappa. The celebration of Makaravilakku actually comes from the Malayaraya tribe that resides in Ponnambalamedu forest, and it is customary for those at this temple to light the auspicious lamp thrice on Makar Sankranti.

Makaravilakku 2024 Live Today

Witnessing Makaravilakku is believed to bestow devotees with all the good luck and prosperity. It is because of this that an estimated half a million devotees flow to Sabarimala every year to have a darshan (vision) of this ritual on this day. We hope that Makaravilakku 2024 brings with it all the love, prosperity and happiness to you and your family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2024 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).