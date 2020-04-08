Mangal Pandey 163rd Death Anniversary: 11 Interesting Facts About the Brave Freedom Fighter You Didn't Know Of

Managl Pandey (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mangal Pandey is known to be one of the most respected freedom fighters of India’s struggle for freedom. It will be the 163rd death anniversary of Mangal Pandey this year, on April 8. Mangal Pandey died at a young age of 29, where he was executed by hanging for revolting against the British. Mangal Pandey was an Indian soldier in the British Army and is said to be one of the chief-architects of ‘India’s First War of Independence’ in 1857. However, in his call for mutiny, India found its roots for their first major rebellion against the British. There’s a lot to know about Mangal Pandey’s life and the significance of his actions of mutiny against British East India Company. As India observes the death anniversary of Mangal Pandey, we at LatestLY, bring you some of the interesting facts about him on this historical day. Did You Know the Indian Rebellion of 1857 Was Started on May 10 by Mangal Pandey?

Mangal Pandey, when he joined in Indian Army in 1949, was first drafted in Bengal Army. However, he was later transferred in the 5th company of 34th Bengal Native Infantry (BNI). Mangal Pandey’s initial date of hanging was decided to be April 18. However, the date was then shifted due to rising tensions at the time. Eventually, he was hanged on April 8, when the situation seemed to get out of hands. After his death, the regiment that Mangal Pandey was a part of, i.e. 34th BNI, was completely disbanded by British East India Company for failing to perform their duties. There are mixed accounts of his actions on March 29, the day he rebelled against the British. Reports say, Mangal Pandey, during his court-martial, said that he was taking opium and bhang at that time, and was not conscious of his actions. The major reason for Mangal Pandey’s rebellion against the British Raj was the then newly-introduced ‘Enfield P-53’ rifle. It is said that the bullet cartridge used in the rifle was covered with cow fat and pig’s skin on it – which both Hindus and Muslims respectively can’t use for religious reasons. The rebellious attack by Mangal Pandey on the officers of the British Army led to the opening scenes of what later came to be known as India’s First War of Independence, or, Indian Rebellion of 1857. There was a film made on Mangal Pandey’s life titled ‘Mangal Pandey: The Rising’ in 2005, starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Amisha Patel. Also, he is a revered figure, where a lot of plays and literature are written in his name. The Indian government had issued a postage stamp bearing his image in 1984 in Mangal Pandey’s honour. Also, there’s a park named as ‘Shaheed Mangal Pandey Maha Udyan’ in Barrackpore, in honour of Mangal Pandey’s site of mutiny. During his trial, Mangal Pandey was asked to name his associates in his revolt. However, being the hero that he was, he remained silent, and eventually was court-martialled and hanged to death. It is said that in light of the consequences of Mangal Pandey’s actions, the British Empire lost all the faith in East India Company, and India was placed under the direct rule of Queen Victoria.

