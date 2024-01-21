Manipur Foundation Day - as the name suggests - is the annual commemoration of the day that the state of Manipur was formed. The celebration is focused on raising awareness about the history of the formation of Manipur, and the contributions of the state towards India’s growth and development and educates people on everything one needs to know about the North Eastern states of India. Manipur Foundation Day 2024 will be marked on January 21. As we prepare to mark this annual commemoration, people are sure to share Manipur Foundation Day 2024 wishes and messages, Happy Manipur Foundation Day greetings, Manipur Foundation Day Images and Wallpapers, Happy Manipur Foundation Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Meghalaya Foundation Day 2024 Wishes & Greetings: Share Quotes, Pics and HD Images To Celebrate Glory of the North Eastern State.

Every year, the commemoration of State Foundation Days is marked as an official state-wide holiday where the government organizes various important festivities and events. While the past year has been immensely challenging for the people of Manipur, the state government will surely organize observances that allow people to remember the history of Manipur and promote peace. January 21, 2024 marks the 52nd Foundation Day for Manipur. It is important to note that the day that Manipur was formed is the same day that Tripura and Meghalaya also came into existence.

On 21st January 1972, the three states of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Reorganization) Act, 1971.

We hope that Manipur Foundation Day commemorations help people to recognise and celebrate all the contributions Manipur makes towards our country and help us appreciate the people of Manipur a little more.

