One of the seven sisterly states, Manipur, was formed on January 21, 1972. Since then, every year, this day has been observed as Manipur Statehood Day (also called Manipur State Formation Day or Manipur Foundation Day).

Manipur, along with Meghalaya and Tripura, became a full-fledged state under the Northeastern region in 1972, under the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971. This day is celebrated with beautiful cultural events in these Northeastern states every year.

Manipur was one of the princely states during British rule from 1917 to 1939. The people of Manipur negotiated with the British during the late 1930s to be a part of India. But the negotiations were stopped due to World War 2. It finally became a part of India in October 1949 and was made a Union Territory in 1956. And finally, in 1972, it was declared as a full-fledged state by the Northeastern Registration Act of 1971.

With its capital Imphal, Manipur covers an area of 22,327 square kilometres with a population of almost 3 million people. It connects the Indian subcontinent to Southeast Asia, thus enabling people, cultures, and religions to migrate.

