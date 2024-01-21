Every year, Manipur Statehood Day is celebrated on January 21 to commemorate the day when Manipur was officially recognized as a full-fledged state of India. The state of Manipur was conferred statehood on January 21, 1972, after the North Eastern Areas (Reorganization) Act, 1971 came into effect. Before attaining statehood, Manipur was a Union Territory. Manipur, located in the northeastern part of India, is known for its rich cultural heritage, diverse ethnic communities, and scenic landscapes. The day is a perfect opportunity to reflect on the progress made and the challenges faced by the state. As Manipur Statehood Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Manipur Foundation Day 2024 Greetings and WhatsApp Messages: Share Wishes, Images, Quotes, SMS and HD Wallpapers With Loved Ones on State Formation Day.

Manipur Statehood Day 2024 Date

Manipur Statehood Day 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, January 21.

Manipur Statehood Day History

As India moved towards independence, the princely states which had existed alongside had to manage their external affairs and defence, unless they joined the new Indian Union or Pakistan. The Manipur State Constitution Act of 1947 established a democratic form of government, with the Maharaja continuing as the head of state. Maharaja Bodhchandra was summoned to Shillong, to merge the kingdom into the Union of India. Thereafter, the legislative assembly was dissolved, and in October 1949, Manipur became part of India and was made a Union Territory in 1956. Manipur became a fully-fledged state in 1972 by the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

Manipur Statehood Day Significance

Manipur Statehood Day is an important day for the people of Manipur and is marked by various events and activities. On Manipur Statehood Day, people celebrate the cultural diversity, traditions, and achievements of the northeastern state. Traditional dances, folk music, and cultural performances are organized to showcase the diverse cultural heritage of Manipur. Parades and processions are held on this day to mark the momentous occasion. These events celebrate the identity and history of Manipur.

