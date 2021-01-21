Three Indian states of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya will be celebrating their foundation days on January 21, i.e., Thursday, this year. Part of the seven states of north-east India, popularly known as ''Seven Sisters", people living in Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura would be observing their Statehood Day amidst spectacular festivities this year. Citizens of these three north-eastern states convey their regards and wishes to their fellow community members, friends, family, relatives, etc., marking this historic day's celebrations. If you are looking for the latest collection of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya State Foundation Days 2021 wishes and greetings, then you have reached the right spot.

There are national, and state-level celebrations conducted to celebrate Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya's Foundation Days. Prime Minister, President, and other dignitaries indulge in cherishing the rich history of these north-eastern states. If you are searching for the newest collection of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya State Foundation Days 2021 wishes, then you can stop your search here, as we at LatestLY, have it covered all for you.

People can share these Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya State Foundation Days 2021 wishes and greetings via WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Hike, Snapchat, Signal, and other social messaging platforms. Often felt neglected and left out, it would be a good gesture on your behalf to wish the people of these north-eastern states and make them feel to be one of us – as Indian as you are.

Individuals, who love to use old-school methods of communicating, can share these popular Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya Statehood Days 2021 greetings and wishes through text messages, picture messages, and SMSes. Not to forget, you will be able to share unique and creative stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers platforms as well.

Another way is to share Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya State Foundation Days 2021 videos on social media platforms. People can share these popular Statehood Days videos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram Reels, Roposo, Chingari, and Moj.

Message Reads: Manipur Is Known for Its Natural Beauty and Vibrant Culture. Hope the People of This ‘Jewelled Town’ Achieve Success and Newer Heights in Various Fields. Happy Manipur State Formation Day.

Message Reads: Manipur Attained Full-Fledged Statehood on 21 January, 1972. Wish You a Very Happy Manipur State Formation Day!

Message Reads: Meghalaya ‘The Abode of Clouds’ Boasts of Picturesque View and Scenic Beauty. Wish You a Very Happy Meghalaya Statehood Day.

Message Reads: On January 21, 1972, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura Became Full-Fledged States Under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971. Happy Statehood Day!

Message Reads: My Best Wishes to Tripura for a Bright and Prosperous Future. Happy Tripura Statehood Day.

Message Reads: On the Occasion of the 49th Statehood Day, My Greetings to the Wonderful People of Tripura. Happy Tripura State Formation Day.

In 1971, India had passed a landmark decision, i.e., North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, wherein the entire north-eastern region's land boundaries underwent a radical change. In the year 1972, on January 21, when the states of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya attained complete statehood. Earlier, Manipur and Tripura were Union Territories, while Meghalaya was an autonomous region in Assam.

As January 21 nears, we at LatestLY wish the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their Statehood Days. Do share these popular and creative 2021 wishes and greetings of Manipur, Tripura, and Meghalaya Foundation Days, and make your friends, family, relatives, etc. on this auspicious day.

