Did you know that March is named after the Roman god of war, Mars, since this was the month when military campaigns resumed? March also marks the beginning of spring in many parts of the world, a time of renewal and growth. In India, festivals are of utmost importance, and each festival is celebrated with pomp and fervour. These lively celebrations not only bring joy but also encourage unity and closeness within the communities. Regardless of the differences in caste, creed, religion, gender, or ethnicity, people come together to celebrate festivals in March, displaying the strong bonds of our culture. This month of March is filled with significant days and events, some of which have particular themes or observe sacrifices of the past, and some that are vibrant, lively, and fun. Among these festivals, some revolve around harvests and religious traditions. Each important day, festival, and event has its own unique significance. As spring arrives, we look forward to the March festivals with excitement. So, get ready to immerse yourself in the colours and joy of these celebrations! To help you keep track, we've curated a list of festivals, events, and important days in March 2024 that you won't want to miss. Holidays Calendar 2024 India: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Diwali, Durga Puja, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Other Major Festivals & Events.

The month of March begins with Zero Discrimination Day 2024, which was started to help protect everyone’s rights and health; World Civil Defence Day 2024, which is observed to honour the work done by civil defence organizations; and Yashoda Jayanti 2024, which marks the birth anniversary of Maa Yashoda. This is followed by Maha Shivratri 2024 and International Women’s Day 2024, which will be observed on March 8. Time for some restful sleep on March 15, World Sleep Day 2024. Then we have the International Day of Happiness, which is celebrated to make people realise the importance of happiness in their lives. This is followed by important days like World Forestry Day 2024, or the International Day of Forests, which is observed to raise awareness about the importance of forests. World Poetry Day 2024 is celebrated on March 21 with the aim of celebrating a linguistic expression that people from all cultures identify with.

The next key dates are Shaheed Diwas 2024, observed on March 23 to remember the sacrifices made by India’s brave freedom fighters, and the much-awaited Holi 2024, which will be celebrated on March 25. Another exciting feature on this list is World Theatre Day 2024, which was started to celebrate the magic of live performances. The month ends with Rajasthan Day, which is the day the state was officially recognised and the Easter celebrations. Long Weekends in 2024 List: Check the New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Plan Your Travel and Holidays This Year.

Full March 2024 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event March 01, 2024 Friday Zero Discrimination Day March 01, 2024 Friday Yashoda Jayanti March 01, 2024 Friday World Civil Defence Day March 03, 2024 Sunday World Wildlife Day March 03, 2024 Sunday Shabari Jayanti March 04, 2024 Monday Janaki Jayanti March 05, 2024 Tuesday Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti March 07, 2024 Thursday Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi March 08, 2024 Friday Maha Shivratri March 08, 2024 Friday International Women’s Day March 14, 2024 Thursday Meena Sankranti March 15, 2024 Friday World Sleep Day March 16, 2024 Saturday Rohini Vrat March 20, 2024 Wednesday International Day of Happiness March 21, 2024 Thursday World Forestry Day March 21, 2024 Thursday World Poetry Day March 22, 2024 Friday World Water Day March 23, 2024 Saturday Shaheed Diwas March 24, 2024 Sunday Choti Holi March 25, 2024 Monday Holi March 25, 2024 Monday Lakshmi Jayanti March 25, 2024 Monday Chandra Grahan March 27, 2024 Wednesday World Theatre Day March 29, 2024 Friday Good Friday March 30, 2024 Saturday Rajasthan Day March 31, 2024 Sunday Easter

We hope you find this calendar helpful in planning ahead for all the celebrations, festivals, holidays, events, and fun that are coming your way in March 2024.

