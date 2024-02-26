Did you know that March is named after the Roman god of war, Mars, since this was the month when military campaigns resumed? March also marks the beginning of spring in many parts of the world, a time of renewal and growth. In India, festivals are of utmost importance, and each festival is celebrated with pomp and fervour. These lively celebrations not only bring joy but also encourage unity and closeness within the communities. Regardless of the differences in caste, creed, religion, gender, or ethnicity, people come together to celebrate festivals in March, displaying the strong bonds of our culture. This month of March is filled with significant days and events, some of which have particular themes or observe sacrifices of the past, and some that are vibrant, lively, and fun. Among these festivals, some revolve around harvests and religious traditions. Each important day, festival, and event has its own unique significance. As spring arrives, we look forward to the March festivals with excitement. So, get ready to immerse yourself in the colours and joy of these celebrations! To help you keep track, we've curated a list of festivals, events, and important days in March 2024 that you won't want to miss. Holidays Calendar 2024 India: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Diwali, Durga Puja, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Other Major Festivals & Events.

The month of March begins with Zero Discrimination Day 2024, which was started to help protect everyone’s rights and health; World Civil Defence Day 2024, which is observed to honour the work done by civil defence organizations; and Yashoda Jayanti 2024, which marks the birth anniversary of Maa Yashoda. This is followed by Maha Shivratri 2024 and International Women’s Day 2024, which will be observed on March 8. Time for some restful sleep on March 15, World Sleep Day 2024. Then we have the International Day of Happiness, which is celebrated to make people realise the importance of happiness in their lives. This is followed by important days like World Forestry Day 2024, or the International Day of Forests, which is observed to raise awareness about the importance of forests. World Poetry Day 2024 is celebrated on March 21 with the aim of celebrating a linguistic expression that people from all cultures identify with.

The next key dates are Shaheed Diwas 2024, observed on March 23 to remember the sacrifices made by India’s brave freedom fighters, and the much-awaited Holi 2024, which will be celebrated on March 25. Another exciting feature on this list is World Theatre Day 2024, which was started to celebrate the magic of live performances. The month ends with Rajasthan Day, which is the day the state was officially recognised and the Easter celebrations. Long Weekends in 2024 List: Check the New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Plan Your Travel and Holidays This Year.

Full March 2024 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event
March 01, 2024  Friday Zero Discrimination Day
March 01, 2024  Friday Yashoda Jayanti
March 01, 2024  Friday World Civil Defence Day
March 03, 2024  Sunday World Wildlife Day
March 03, 2024  Sunday Shabari Jayanti
March 04, 2024  Monday Janaki Jayanti
March 05, 2024  Tuesday Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
March 07, 2024  Thursday Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi
March 08, 2024  Friday Maha Shivratri
March 08, 2024  Friday International Women’s Day
March 14, 2024  Thursday Meena Sankranti
March 15, 2024  Friday World Sleep Day
March 16, 2024  Saturday Rohini Vrat
March 20, 2024  Wednesday International Day of Happiness
March 21, 2024  Thursday World Forestry Day
March 21, 2024  Thursday World Poetry Day
March 22, 2024  Friday World Water Day
March 23, 2024  Saturday Shaheed Diwas
March 24, 2024  Sunday Choti Holi
March 25, 2024  Monday Holi
March 25, 2024  Monday Lakshmi Jayanti
March 25, 2024  Monday Chandra Grahan
March 27, 2024  Wednesday World Theatre Day
March 29, 2024  Friday Good Friday
March 30, 2024  Saturday Rajasthan Day
March 31, 2024  Sunday Easter

We hope you find this calendar helpful in planning ahead for all the celebrations, festivals, holidays, events, and fun that are coming your way in March 2024.

