Happy Margashirsha Guruvar! The first Thursday of the holy Hindu month of Margashirsh is being celebrated tomorrow, December 17. On every Thursday of this calendar month, there is a fast to honour and pray to Goddess Mahalakshmi. It is called as Goddess Mahalakshmi Vrat and said to gain one peace, prosperity and wealth. This is a holy festive fast and marked dedicatedly by people in Maharashtra. Margashirsh Guruvar Vrat begins today and will be observed till January 7 on every Thursday. Like every festive occasion, devotees send wishes and messages to greet on this auspicious occasion. On the first Margashirsh Guruvar Vrat 2020, we bring you a collection of Goddess Lakshmi photos, good greetings, wishes and messages along with Margashirsh Guruvar Vrat wallpapers. You can download these free Maa Lakshmi photos and send them as your greetings for this festive day.

The month of Margashirsha is considered holy for religious activities. It has also been mentioned in ancient scriptures. Any offerings and worship done during this period is said to be rewarded by God’s blessings. On Margashirsha Guruvar, people also worship Lord Vishnu along with Maa Lakshmi. Also sending across wishes and greetings is a part of festive celebrations. So on this Margashirsha Guruvar 2020, we bring you a collection of Goddess Lakshmi HD images and wallpapers, Happy Margashirsha Guruvar wishes, Margashirsha Guruvar images with messages to send all your friends and family members. You can share them over WhatsApp, Facebook or any other conversation platform.

Happy-Margashirsha-Guruvar Vrat (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy-Margashirsha-Guruvar Vrat (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy-Margashirsha-Guruvar Vrat (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy-Margashirsha-Guruvar images(Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy-Margashirsha-Guruvar Vrat (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mostly women observe this Vrat. Newly married couples also keep this fast to seek blessings. We hope the above collection of Mahalakshmi images and wishes of Happy Margashirsha Guruvar help you to send across your divine greetings for the day.

