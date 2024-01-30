Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi, also known as Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas, is observed on January 30th each year in India to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of the Indian independence movement. On this solemn day, people across the nation pay tribute to the Father of the Nation, who played a pivotal role in India's struggle for freedom through nonviolent civil disobedience. As you observe Martyrs' Day 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of quotes that you can download and share with one and all with quotes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2024: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Pay Homage To Bapu on Death Anniversary (Watch Videos).

January 30, 1948, marks the tragic day when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in New Delhi. He was a staunch advocate of nonviolence, truth, and communal harmony. His principles of Satyagraha, or nonviolent resistance, were instrumental in India gaining independence from British rule in 1947. The observance of Mahatma Gandhi's Punyatithi is not just a remembrance of his martyrdom but also an occasion to reflect on his teachings and values, emphasizing the continued relevance of nonviolence in resolving conflicts.

On this day, various events and ceremonies are organized throughout the country. Schools, government offices, and institutions may observe a moment of silence, and cultural programs and discussions may take place to honour Gandhi's legacy. Many people visit Gandhi's memorials, statues, and ashrams to pay homage to the leader whose philosophy inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the globe. Here is a collection of quotes that you can download and share with all your friends and family on Martyrs' Day 2024.

Martyrs' Day 2024 Images

Martyrs' Day 2024 (File Image)

Martyrs' Day 2024 Images

Martyrs' Day 2024 (File Image)

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi HD Wallpapers

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2024 (File Image)

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi HD Wallpapers

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2024 (File Image)

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi HD Wallpapers

Mahatma Gandhi Quote (File Image)

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the Mahatma in the pursuit of justice, equality, and the principles of truth and nonviolence. It is a day to renew the commitment to these values and to carry forward the legacy of a man who continues to be an enduring symbol of peace and social change.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2024 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).