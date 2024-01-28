Martyrs' Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed in India on several dates. These days are observed to honour the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. India observes Martyrs' Day on January 30 in memory of Mahatma Gandhi, who is often referred to as the ‘Father of the Nation.’ The day marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. On this day, various events and ceremonies are organised across the country to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and other martyrs who sacrificed their lives for India's independence. Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2024 Date: Know the Significance of Martyrs' Day That Marks the Death Anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

On the other hand, India observes Martyrs' Day on March 23 too. The day has great historical significance as it marks the day in 1931 when Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death during the struggle for India's independence. Both days serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by these bravehearts to protect the country. Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas are the days declared in India to honour recognised martyrs of the nation.

Martyrs' Day Dates in India at National and State Levels

Sr. No. Date In Memory Of 1. January 30 Assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 by Nathuram Godse 2. February 15 Bihar government recognised the date in in memory of 34 freedom fighters killed by British police in Tarapur in 1932. 3. March 23 In honour of the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru. 4. May 19 Bhasha Shahid Divas, or Language Martyrs' Day, is observed in the Barak Valley, recognising the deaths of 11 people killed during the Bengali Language Movement. 5. October 21 Police Martyrs' Day or Police Commemoration Day, observed by police departments across the country. 6. November 17 Odisha observes Martyr's Day in honour of the death anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai. 7. November 19 Birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmi Bai 8. November 24 Death anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur

On Martyrs' Day, the President, the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister, the Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service Chiefs gather at the samadhi at Raj Ghat memorial in New Delhi and lay wreaths. Apart from the official ceremonies, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions also organize programs to remember the sacrifices made by those who fought for India's freedom. Special prayers, cultural events, and discussions on the principles and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi may be conducted to inspire the younger generation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2024 12:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).