Mattu Pongal is the third day of the four-day Pongal festival. It is usually celebrated on either January 15 or 16 of the Gregorian calendar. It is the second day of the Thai month of the Tamil solar calendar. The word Mattu in Tamil means the bull, and thus the day of Mattu Pongal is dedicated to the celebration of cattle, especially the bulls, as they play an important role in helping the farmers to grow crops. It is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu and the southern states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. As you celebrate Mattu Pongal 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and SMS. Pongal 2023 Rangoli Designs & Sankranthi Muggulu Patterns: Simple Dots Kolam Designs To Decorate Your Home for the Tamil Nadu Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

On Mattu Pongal, people bathe their cattle, and their horns are painted and decorated with radiating metal caps. Flower garlands, tinkling bells and multi-coloured beads are tied to the neck of the cattle. The owners of the cattle sprinkle saffron water with mango leaves on the cows and offer prayers to protect them from evil. Here is a wide range of images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on this day. When Is Mattu Pongal 2023? Know Date, Jallikattu Festival Rituals and Significance of The Third Day of Tamilian Harvest Festival.

Mattu Pongal 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers

Mattu Pongal 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Festive Occasion of Mattu Pongal Reminds Us That We Are So Fortunate To Be Blessed With Success and Happiness in Our Lives. Happy Pongal!

Happy Mattu Pongal 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Get Ready To Celebrate the Festival of Harvest, I Wish That This Year Is Full of Celebrations and Glory for You and Your Loved Ones. Happy Mattu Pongal to You.

Happy Mattu Pongal (Photo Credits: File image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings on Mattu Pongal to You and Your Family. Wishing You Health and Happiness, Prosperity and Success on This Occasion of Pongal.

Mattu Pongal 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Warm Greetings and Lots of Good Luck on the Occasion of Mattu Pongal. May You Get Showered With the Best of the Blessings of the Almighty.

Mattu Pongal 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Offer Rice and Prayers to Sun God To Thank Him for His Blessings and Seek His Love for Everyone. Wishing a Blessed Mattu Pongal to You!

Happy Pongal 2023 Wishes, Greetings & Messages: Share Images To Celebrate the Harvest Festival

One of the integral parts of the Mattu Pongal celebration is Manji Virattu and Jallikattu, which is an important village sport. It is generally observed during the evening of Mattu Pongal, whereas in a few villages, it is observed on the next day, which is Kaanum Pongal. Wishing everyone a Happy Mattu Pongal 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2023 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).