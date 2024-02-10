Mauni Amavasya is a significant Hindu observance celebrated on the no-moon day (Amavasya) of the Magha month in the Hindu lunar calendar. The day, also known as Mauna Amavasya, is observed with various rituals and prayers. As per the North Indian calendar, Mauni Amavasya falls in the mid-Magha month. This year, Mauni Amavasya 2024 falls on Friday, February 9, 2024. The Amavasya Tithi will begin at 08:02 AM on February 9, 2024, and will end at 04:28 AM on February 10, 2024. Many people take a holy dip in the Ganges during the whole Magha Mahina. The daily bathing ritual starts on Paush Purnima and ends on Magha Purnima day. In this article, learn more about the Mauni Amavasya 2024 date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, and the significance of the day. Mauni Amavasya 2024: Helicopter Showers Flower Petals on Devotees in Prayagraj on Sacred Occasion Dedicated to Honouring Ancestors (Watch Video).

Mauni Amavasya 2024 Date

Mauni Amavasya 2024 falls on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Mauni Amavasya 2024 Timings

The Amavasya Tithi will begin at 08:02 AM on February 9, 2024, and will end at 04:28 AM on February 10, 2024.

Mauni Amavasya Puja Rituals

Individuals should wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath in the Ganga River. After bathing, devotees should offer Arghya to Lord Surya and perform hawan and yajna on this day as it is said to be rewarding. People should engage in donations and charity as it is considered meritorious. It is said that if devotees organise a Gayatri Jaap on this day, it removes the Pitru Dosha from the family. Perform Tarpan by offering water with sesame seeds to your ancestors. Pray for their peace and well-being. On the day of Mauni Amavasya, devotees must feed cows, dogs, ants and crows. Conclude the puja by expressing gratitude and seeking blessings from the Lord.

Mauni Amavasya Significance

The name 'Mauni Amavasya' derives from the word ‘Mauna’, which means observing silence. Therefore, Mauni Amavasya is often associated with the practice of Mauna Vrata. On this day, devotees consider observing silence as a means of internal purification and focus on self-realisation. People engage in meditation, prayer, and other spiritual activities. Engaging in acts of charity and kindness, like donating to the needy, is considered auspicious.

