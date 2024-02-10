Mauni Amavasya is one of the most important Amavasya or new moon days in Hinduism. It is believed that the sacred river Ganga turns into the nectar on this day. Mauni Amavasya 2024 will be marked on February 9. Devotees often vow to visit the Ganges to take a holy dip on this day. As we observe Mauni Amavasya 2024, people are sure to share Mauni Amavasya images and wallpapers to share on the day. Mauni Amavasya 2024 Date in India: Know Puja Rituals and Significance of the Hindu Observance Dedicated to Ancestors.

Mauni Amavasya is observed in the middle of the Hindu month - Maghi, and is also referred to as Maghi Amavasya. The observance of Mauni Amavasya is particularly crucial during the festivities of Kumbh Mela. It is known to be the most important bathing day at Prayagraj in Allahabad. This day is also known as the day of Amrit Yog or Kumbh Parva. Thai Amavasai 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Photos and Banners on a Day Dedicated to Honouring Ancestors.

Many people pledge to take a holy dip in the Ganges not only on Mauni Amavasya day but also during the whole Magha Mahina. The daily bathing ritual starts on Paush Purnima and ends on Magha Purnima day.

It is important to note that Amavasya tithi is traditionally dedicated to offering prayers and offerings to our ancestors and seeking peace for them in the afterlife. Taking a holy dip in the Ganges is also believed to help in this and is also said to help atone for our own sins.

