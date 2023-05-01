May Day 2023 will be celebrated on May 1. This annual observance is a European festival of ancient origins marking the beginning of summer. Across the world, there are different reasons and ways that May 1 is welcomed. From Labor Day or International Workers Day celebration to May Day, each festivity has its own significance. And as we celebrate May Day 2023, people are sure to share Happy May Day 2023 wishes and messages, May Day 2023 greetings, Happy May Day images and wallpapers, May Day WhatsApp stickers and Happy May Day 2023 Facebook pictures with family and friends.

When it comes to the celebration of May Day, the festivities revolve around various fun cultures and rituals. Lighting bonfires, gathering wildflowers and indulging in other activities that welcome summer and celebrate spring are often observed on this day. The reason for May Day to be observed on May 1 is that it falls halfway between the spring equinox and summer solstice. In recent years, the celebration of May Day has had various cultural prominence. There are various origin stories and different significance in different cultures for the celebration of May Day.

As we celebrate May Day 2023, here are some Happy May Day 2023 wishes and messages, May Day 2023 greetings, Happy May Day images and wallpapers, May Day WhatsApp stickers and Happy May Day 2023 Facebook status pictures that you can post online.

May Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy May Day to You. I Hope You Have a Blessed Day With Your Close Ones.

May Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You a Very Happy May Day. Take a Good Rest so You Can Join the Work More Enthusiastically.

May Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy May Day to You. It Wasn't Easy, but It Really Showed Your Dedication To Work. We Are Really Proud of You. Rest Well and Enjoy This Day.

May Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Best Wishes to All the Diligent Workers on May Day. I Hope You All Are Getting the Respect and Admiration That You Deserve.

May Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Results of Your Effort Bring Happiness to Everyone's Life. Wishing You a Wonderful May Day.

The earliest known May celebrations appeared with the Floralia, the festival of Flora, the Roman goddess of flowers, held from 27 April – 3 May during the Roman Republic era, and the Maiouma or Maiuma, a festival celebrating Dionysus and Aphrodite held every three years during the month of May. It was only in the 19th century that the celebration of May Day had a new meaning. This is because, in 1889, May 1 was declared International Workers' Day or Labor Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2023 06:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).