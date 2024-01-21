Every year, Meghalaya Statehood Day is celebrated on January 21 to commemorate the day when the northeastern state of Meghalaya was officially recognized as a full-fledged state of India. Meghalaya became a separate state on January 21, 1972, following the enactment of the North Eastern Areas (Reorganization) Act, 1971. Meghalaya was formed on January 21, 1972, by carving out two districts from the state of Assam - (a) the United Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills and (b) the Garo Hills. During the British rule of India, the British imperial authorities nicknamed Meghalaya the ‘Scotland of the East’. Unlike many Indian states, the state has historically followed a matrilineal system where the lineage and inheritance are traced through women. As Meghalaya Statehood Day 2024 is here, know all about the history and significance of the day. Meghalaya Foundation Day 2024 Wishes & Greetings: Share Quotes, Pics and HD Images To Celebrate Glory of the North Eastern State.

Meghalaya Statehood Day 2024 Date

Meghalaya Statehood Day will be celebrated on Sunday, January 21.

Meghalaya Statehood Day Significance

Meghalaya Statehood Day is an important day for the people of Meghalaya as it serves as a reminder of the historical and political significance of the state’s formation as a separate state within the Indian Union. Meghalaya is one of the Seven Sister States of northeast India.

Meghalaya is known for its picturesque landscapes, diverse cultures, and the predominantly matrilineal society of many of its communities. The state is characterized by hills, valleys, and plateaus and is home to various indigenous tribes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2024 08:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).