Meghalaya Foundation Day 2024 will be marked on January 21. This annual commemoration is focused on celebrating the day that the state of Meghalaya came into existence. A state-wide holiday, Meghalaya Foundation Day 2024 will mark the 52nd year of Meghalaya being a key state in North East India. To embark on the celebration of Meghalaya Foundation Day 2024, people often share Happy Meghalaya Foundation Day 2024 wishes and messages, Meghalaya Foundation Day greetings, Meghalaya Foundation Day 2024 images and wallpapers, Happy Meghalaya Foundation Day WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Tripura Statehood Day 2024 Images, Wishes & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and SMS for State Foundation Day.

Meghalaya was formed on January 21, 1972, by carving out two districts from the state of Assam: the United Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills and the Garo Hills. It is interesting to note that the celebration of Meghalaya Foundation Day is on the same day as Manipur Foundation Day and Tripura Foundation Day. The North Eastern Region (Reorganization) Act of 1971 led to the formation of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura. People participate in different events to showcase their rich culture and traditions.

As we prepare to commemorate Meghalaya Foundation Day 2024, here are some Happy Meghalaya Foundation Day 2024 wishes and messages, Meghalaya Foundation Day greetings, Meghalaya Foundation Day 2024 Images and Wallpapers, Happy Meghalaya Foundation Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online with family and friends.

Meghalaya Foundation Day 2024 is sure to be filled with special events and observances across the state. We hope that this day helps you to learn more about the state and its rich heritage.

