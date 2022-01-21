Meghalaya was formed by carving two districts from the Indian state of Assam on January 21, 1972. This year, Meghalaya will observe its 50th Statehood Day. The day is also called Meghalaya State Formation Day, Meghalaya Foundation Day and Meghalaya Statehood Day. To celebrate the important day, here's a collection of Meghalaya State Formation Day 2022 wishes, Meghalaya Foundation Day 2022 messages, Meghalaya Statehood Day 2022 greetings, images and HD wallpapers. Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day 2022: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day Three States Attained Statehood.

The two districts carved from Assam were the United Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills, and the Garo Hills and thus Meghalaya was formed. Shillong is the capital of Meghalaya. During British rule, imperial authorities nicknamed it the Scotland of India. As you observe the state formation day of Meghalaya, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send and wish one and all on this day. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download on the Meghalaya foundation Day 2022.

About 70 percent of the state is forested. Meghalaya means abode of clouds and is derived from Sanskrit words - 'Megha' meaning 'clouds' and 'Laya' meaning 'abode.' The state is the wettest region in India, with southern Khasi Hills recording an average of 12000mm rain a year. Overall, Meghalaya covers an area of about 22,430 square kilometres. As you observe the formation day of the Northeastern state, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to your near and dear ones to wish them Happy 50th Meghalaya Foundation Day.

Meghalaya State Formation Day Wishes

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Meghalaya ‘The Abode of Clouds’ Boasts of Picturesque View and Scenic Beauty. Wish You a Very Happy Meghalaya Statehood Day.

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On January 21, 1972, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura Became Full-Fledged States Under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971. Happy Statehood Day!

Happy Meghalaya State Formation Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: People of Meghalaya Celebrates 50th Statehood Day! Happy Meghalaya State Formation Day

Meghalaya is basically an agricultural state, and about 80% population depends entirely on agriculture for their livelihood. Rice is the most dominant food grain crop of the state, with other important grain crops being maize, wheat and a few other pulses and cereals. The state is also known for its horticulture crops like orange, lemon, pineapple, guava, litchi, banana, jack fruits and fruits like plum, pear and peach. Celebrating the foundation day of state with vast biodiversity, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to your friends and family on this day. LatestLY wishes everyone Happy Meghalaya State Foundation Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2022 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).