Memorial Day 2020 Quotes, Wishes and Greetings: Honour the Fallen With These HD Images and Pics on Decoration Day

Memorial Day 2020 is just around the corner. This American holiday is observed on the last Monday of May, which means this year it will be observed on May 25. The day is dedicated to honouring the brave hearts who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. military. Initially, Memorial Day was known as Decoration Day and was meant to honour the Union and the Confederate soldiers who died during the American Civil War. Soon the day was dedicated to all American soldiers who died while serving in the military. In the year, 1967 that it was legally named Memorial Day. Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades. Memorial Day 2020 During COVID-19 Pandemic: From Virtual Experiences to Incorporating Social Distancing Measure, Ways To to Honour The Fallen Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

People pay their respects to the members of US military forces in their own ways. Some even exchange inspiring Memorial Day sayings and quotes with their friends, family and commemorate the sacrifice of the brave souls and if you are looking for some of the best memorial day quotes and greeting, we have your back. Memorial Day's moment of reflection takes place at 3 pm local time across the nation. Here are some of the messages you can use to share with your loved ones:

Here are some of the wishes you can share with your loved ones:

Happy Memorial Day from our family to yours! Thank you to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Let us remember those who courageously gave their lives. Join us as we remember and honour our heroes. Let's use today to count our blessings and stand proud.

Message reads: "There is nothing nobler than risking your life for your country." -Nick Lampson

Message reads: "Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it." - Martin Luther King

This year, Memorial Day will be celebrated differently due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak social gatherings are barred and people can't shake hands or touch. If you are visiting the gravesite to pay your respects please make sure to adhere to the social distancing rules.