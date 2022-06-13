Men’s Health Week is observed every year from June 13 to 19th. It is the week leading to Father’s Day, falling on June 19. During this week, many activities and events are organised to remind men to take care of their bodies. It is an opportunity for the health care providers, public policymakers, the media and individuals to encourage men and boys to seek regular medical devices and early treatment for disease and injury. As you celebrate Men’s Health Week 2022, we at LatestLY have curated quotes and messages that you can download and send to all the important men in your life, motivating them to live a healthy life. From Cleaning Foot to Keeping Your Armpit Fresh, Here Are 5 Personal Hygiene Habits Every Male Should Follow.

The theme for this year’s Men’s health week is building a healthy environment for men and boys. It will focus on creating a physically, mentally and emotionally healthy environment at home, workplace and in social settings. To throw light on men’s health and motivate them for a healthy life, here are quotes you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on National Men’s Health Week 2022.

"Exercise not only changes your body, it changes your mind, your attitude and your mood." - Unknown “When it comes to eating right and exercising, there is no ‘I’ll start tomorrow.’ Tomorrow is disease.” - V.L. Allinear "Exercise should be regarded as a tribute to the heart." - Gene Tunney “A man too busy to take care of his health is like a mechanic too busy to take care of his tools.” - Unknown Good things come to those who sweat. - Unknown “Those who think they have not time for bodily exercise will sooner or later have to find time for illness.” - Edward Stanley "Take care of your body. It's the only place you have to live." - Jim Rohn Healthy is an outfit that looks different on everybody. - Unknown "He who has health has hope and he who has hope has everything." - Arabian Proverb “All progress takes place outside the comfort zone.”- Michal Joan Bobak

To engage men and boys in physical activities, the men's health week website provides tools to register and promote community events and contact details so interested people can find out what is happening and who to talk to.

