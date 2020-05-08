Military Spouse Appreciation Day (US) 2020 Date: Know Significance of the Day That Acknowledges the Support and Sacrifices of Spouses of Armed Forces

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

We know the military and their sacrifices, but the spouses' struggle may go unnoticed. Every military officer serve their country with pride, but their family and how they cope with everyday struggles is something we cannot imagine. To honour the sacrifices that spouses of the Armed Forces make, the United States of America observes Military Spouse Appreciation Day. Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2020 is celebrated on May 8 to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices spouses make for their loved ones who serve the country in the Armed Forces. As we celebrate Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2020 today, here we look into more detail information about the event, its history and significance, dedicated to the spouses of military men and women.

Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2020 Date

On May 23, 1984, the first Military Spouse Day was observed with Proclamation 5184, dated April 17, 1984. Later, the US Secretary of Defense, Caspar Weinberger standardized the date by declaring the Friday preceding Mother’s Day as Military Spouse Day. Hence, every year, the date to celebrate the Military Spouse Appreciation Day changes. This year, it falls on May 8, which is today.

Military Spouse Appreciation Day: History and Significance

Military Spouse Appreciation Day, also known as Military Spouse Day intends to bring national attention to the role that spouses of military men and women play in maintaining the morale of the military and in supporting their significant others, while they serve the country. The 40th US President, Ronald Reagan recognised the profound importance of spouse committed to the readiness and well-being of military members. He declared May 23, 1984, the first Military Spouse Day with Proclamation 5184, dated April 17, 1984. Later, the US Secretary of Defense, Casper Weinberger standardised the date by declaring the Friday preceding Mother’s Day as Military Spouse Day. Besides, May is also National Military Month. In 1999, the US Congress declared May as National Military Month to acknowledge the service of men and women in the military.

Now that you know the significance of observing Military Spouse Appreciation Day, celebrate it by thanking a military spouse, you know, for everything they do. It is a great time for all of us to appreciate and show our gratitude to the military and their spouses.