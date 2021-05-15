2021 will see Miss Universe 2020 event take place in Florida since last year's event was held off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans are excited for the Miss Universe pageant and cannot wait to know the name of the finalist that may take the prestigious crown back home. Since many parts of the world is still staying back at home because of the pandemic, people are searching for Miss Universe 2020 pageant deets so that they can watch it. The competition will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and will feature a performance by Pitbull.

People look for queries like when is Miss Universe? How can I watch Miss Universe? And where can I watch Miss Universe? How can I watch Miss universe for free? Well, we have all your answers right here. This weekend aka May 16 will see the finals for Miss Universe 2020 which is celebrated in 2021 so we can call is Miss Universe 2021. Over 70 competitors from across the globe have come together for this annual event aiming to win the crown. This year hosts Mario Lopez and previous Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo will lead viewers through the whole show. The 2021 Miss Universe marks the pageant’s 69-year anniversary. And you can catch the show from wherever you live whether it is India, Australia, the US, or the UK. You can watch the Miss Universe is broadcasting the show from around the world. Miss Universe 2020: India’s Adline Castelino's Preliminary Round Evening Gown, Bikini and National Costume Saree Look - Everything You Need to Know.

Where Can You Watch Miss Universe 2020?

For the preliminary competition, fans tuned in to the Miss Universe YouTube channel at 7:00 EDT, and to watch the final 21 winners competition can be watched on Sunday, May 16. The May 16 pageant will be broadcast live starting at 8 p.m. on FYI. You can watch live on the FYI website with a valid cable login, or stream FYI through Philo, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or AT&T TV. Miss Universe 2020 Date, Contestant List & Schedule: Everything You Need to Know About the 69th Miss Universe Pageant.

If you Missed the 69th Miss Universe 2020 Preliminary Competition (Watch):

How Can I Watch Miss Universe 2021 for Free?

Miss Universe streamed the competition live on its YouTube Channel which is the preliminary competition. The video may be later posted on their official Youtube channel as well.

Adline Castelino will be representing India and she is already winning hearts in the preliminary rounds that included her gown, swimsuit, and saree look. Each one of these looks stood out at the Miss Universe 2020 that is represented by seventy-four delegates of the world's most beautiful women.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2021 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).