Mokshada Ekadashi 2023 will be observed on Friday, December 23. It is also known as Gita Jayanti Ekadashi. Mokshada Ekadashi is a significant Hindu festival that falls on the Ekadashi (11th day) of the waxing moon in the month of Margashirsha. This observance is closely associated with the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, the sacred scripture that encapsulates the dialogue between Lord Krishna and Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. As you observe Mokshada Ekadashi 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, wallpapers and SMS. Share Wishes, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS on the Day for Worshipping Lord Krishna.

The term "Mokshada" itself implies the giving of liberation or moksha. On this day, devotees engage in prayers, recitations of the Bhagavad Gita, and acts of charity to commemorate the divine discourse thousands of years ago. The festival emphasizes the significance of knowledge and righteous action in attaining spiritual liberation and breaking free from the cycle of birth and death. Devotees believe observing Mokshada Ekadashi with sincerity and devotion brings spiritual merits and blessings. Temples organise special events, discourses, and readings of the Bhagavad Gita to underline the importance of Lord Krishna's teachings and their relevance in contemporary life. The festival serves as an opportunity for introspection, seeking divine wisdom, and making a commitment to righteous living. Here is a wide range of messages saying Happy Mokshada Ekadashi 2023 that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day.

In extending wishes for Mokshada Ekadashi, devotees often express wishes for spiritual enlightenment, the path to moksha, and the application of the Bhagavad Gita's teachings in everyday life. The messages carry the essence of seeking liberation from ignorance and delusion embracing knowledge and virtue to attain eternal freedom.

Wishing everyone a Happy Mokshada Ekadashi 2023!

