Mokshada Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu occasion which holds great significance for devotees of Lord Krishna. It falls on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Margashirsha (Agrahayana), which corresponds to the month of November or December in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat 2023 falls on Saturday, December 23. It is celebrated on the same day as Gita Jayanti, the day when Krishna gave the holy sermon of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna, as described in the Hindu epic Mahabharata. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 08:16 AM on December 22 and will end at 07:11 AM on December 23. The Parana Time is 06:19 AM to 06:24 AM on December 24. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment is at 06:24 AM. Scroll down to learn more about the Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat 2023 date, puja rituals, timings and the significance of the auspicious day.

Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat 2023 Date

Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat 2023 will be observed on Saturday, December 23. Next year, Mokshada Ekadashi 2024 will fall on December 11.

Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat 2023 Timings and Shubh Muhurat

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 08:16 AM on December 22 and will end at 07:11 AM on December 23.

The Parana Time is 06:19 AM to 06:24 AM on December 24.

On Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment is at 06:24 AM.

Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat Puja Rituals

The observance of Mokshada Ekadashi involves various rituals and practices that are performed by devotees.

On the day of Mokshada Ekadashi, devotees observe a complete fast from sunrise to the dawn the next day.

Offerings of fruits, flowers, incense, and sweets are made to Lord Vishnu or Krishna in temples or home altars. After the prayers, these offerings (prasad) are shared among family members and devotees as a blessing.

People who cannot fast for that period observe a partial fast.

Only vegetarian food, especially fruits, vegetables, milk products and nuts, are consumed.

Eating rice, beans, pulses, garlic, and onions is prohibited on this day.

Donating food, clothes, or engaging in charitable activities are considered auspicious on this day.

Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat Significance

Mokshada Ekadashi is dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu for liberation from sins and to attaining moksha after death. Like most Ekadashis, the rites involve worship and prayers to Lord Vishnu. On this day, Lord Vishnu’s avatar, Krishna is also worshipped. Hindus, particularly Vaishnavas, observe a 24-hour fast in honour of the deity Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. This Ekadashi holds special significance for devotees as it marks the discourse of the Bhagavad Gita by Lord Krishna to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

