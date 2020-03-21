Mother's Day 2020 Dates: Here's When Different Countries Around the World Ring in Celebrations Honouring Motherhood

Happy Mother's Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mother's Day is a celebration that honours motherhood and how a maternal bond contributes immensely to every society. A celebration that need not require one single day, as a mother's influence on her children stays for a lifetime. A maternal bond shapes a child and it further strengthens the bonds in society. The celebration remains important in every part of the world, but the dates of this observance differ. In the UK, Mother's Day is marked with Mothering Sunday, the fourth Sunday in the festival of Lent. So Mother's Day 2020 in UK will be marked tomorrow ie March 22. But when do other countries celebrate this day? We give you a list of countries and dates when they observe Mother's Day. Not Just Expensive Gifts, Here Are Other Special Ways to Bring a Big Smile on Your Mom’s Face!

The traditions associated with the celebrations also differ from place to place, but the essence remains the same, to honour motherhood. In some countries like Russia, it is observed on the same day as International Women's Day. It celebrates both holidays on one day. In UK, Mothering Sunday tradition is the day when people would visit their "mother" church. Over the years, it became an occasion to honour mothers and give them presents. In America, it is a modern-day celebration by an initiative of Anna Jarvis, who expressed a desire to observe Mother's Day after her mom's death. Given below is a list of few countries and when they observe Mother's Day. Best Gift to Let Your Mom Feel Like Mother's Day Everyday!

Countries of Afghanistan, Albania, Bulgaria, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Vietnam, Uzbekistan observe Mother's Day on March 8, with the observance of International Women's Day.

Mother's Day 2020 will be observed on March 22 this year in countries like Ireland, Nigeria, United Kingdom.

South Korea observes Parents Day on May 8.

Mother's Day 2020 will fall on May 11 for many countries including India. Australia, China, Bhutan, African Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Singapore, Zimbabwe, South Africa will celebrate Mother's Day on second Sunday of May.

Thailand marks it on the birthday of Queen Sirikit, on August 12.

North Korea observes it on November 16.

So as you can see different countries have different dates to observe Mother's Day. You can check out the entire list here.

Over the years, the celebration may have taken a commercial turn with more gifting and greeting cards flooding shops and discount offers for mothers. But that aside, it is a day when we all should let our mothers feel important and appreciate them for all that they have done.