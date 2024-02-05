The death anniversary of Motilal Nehru is observed every year on February 6. Nehru was an important political figure in Indian history. He breathed his last on February 6, 1931. He was a prominent leader, a key figure in the Indian National Congress, and the father of Jawaharlal Nehru, who later became the first Prime Minister of India. He was born on May 6, 1861, in Agra. He came from a Kashmiri Brahmin family and was educated in law at Allahabad University. Motilal Nehru Birth Anniversary: Remembering Patriarch of India's Most Powerful Political Dynasty.

Motilal played a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of the country during the pre-independence era. He was a respected leader known for his commitment to the cause of freedom and social justice. As Motilal Nehru's Death Anniversary nears., here’s all you need to know about the significance of the day.

Motilal Nehru Death Anniversary 2024

Motilal Nehru's Death Anniversary will be observed on Tuesday, February 6.

Motilal Nehru Death Anniversary Significance

Motilal Nehru was an Indian lawyer, activist, and politician. He served as the Congress President twice, from 1919 to 1920 and from 1928 to 1929. He was a patriarch of the Nehru-Gandhi family. On his death anniversary, people pay tribute to the great leader by remembering his contributions to the Indian independence movement and his efforts in laying the foundation for a democratic and free India.

On this day, several events like seminars, cultural events, and competitions are held in educational institutions to honour his legacy and remember his ideals. Motilal Nehru is remembered for being the patriarch of India's most powerful political dynasty, which has since produced three Prime Ministers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2024 11:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).