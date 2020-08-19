New Delhi, August 19: The holy month of Muharram is expected to begin in most parts of the world tomorrow, depending on the sighting of new moon. Since the Islamic Hijri calendar is based on the lunar cycle, the date of a new month is determined by the sighting of crescent. In the Indian subcontinent, where the lunar cycle is a day ahead, the month would begin either from Friday or Saturday. Here is the date and significance of the holy month marking the start of Islamic new year. Muharram 2020: Messages to Share for Recalling Martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).

Saudi Arabia, UAE, other Middle East countries and most nations (with Muslim population) on the world's western hemisphere will attempt to sight the new moon today. If the crescent is sighted, then the month of Dhul Hijjah would end and the first date of Muharram would begin from tomorrow (August 20). If the moon remains unseen, then the Islamic month will begin from August 21.

In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other parts of the subcontinent, the crescent sighting would be attempted tomorrow. If the moon is seen, then the holy month will begin from August 21. If the crescent remains unseen, then Muharram in this part of the world will start from August 22.

Though Muharram marks the start of Islamic new year as per the Hijri calendar, the occasion is not celebrated by Shia Muslims and Sunni Muslims adhering to Tasawwuf (Sufi school of thought). Throughout the month, particularly the first ten days of Muharram, Shia and Sufi Muslims mourn and recall the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), who was martyred in the Battle of Karbala.

Some Shia and Sufi Muslims fast throughout the first ten days of Muharram, whereas, most Muslims fast on the 9th and 10th date of the Islamic month. Processions of Muharram will remain barred this year in some parts of India due to the restrictions imposed in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).